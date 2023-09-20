Disney Introduces Even More Price Increases, Park Tickets Soar by 15%

If Disney loves to do one thing, it’s increase ticket prices – and it’s about to happen again.

In the 68 years since Disneyland Resort opened, ticket prices have inevitably risen with inflation. Entry to Disneyland Park cost $1 per guest – plus add-ons to ride each attraction – in 1955. Fast forward to 2023, and a one-day, one-park ticket starts at $104, soaring all the way up to $179 during peak season.

The situation is similar at Walt Disney World Resort. Ticket prices for Magic Kingdom have surged by 3,871% in the past 50 years, with tickets for Florida’s original Disney Park and its sisters – EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom – hitting up to $189 a day (or $252 if you want a Park Hopper ticket).

While it’s always felt like the next price increase is right around the corner with Disney, things seem to have escalated since COVID-19. After Disney World reopened in 2020, its free FastPass service became a thing of the past. Its paid replacement, Genie+, was introduced the following year.

Other subtle price increases include a fee for Magic Bands and the need to pay for your own transport from Orlando International Airport after the death of the Magic Express. While the Disney Dining Plan is set to return in January 2024, its absence has also meant that some guests are spending more to pay for park meals out of pocket.

Walt Disney World and Disneyland aren’t the only Disney Resorts feeling the post-COVID pinch. In the past few months, we’ve seen price increases hit Disneyland Paris, where its Annual Pass was cut and replaced with the Disneyland Pass – an alternative that was not only more expensive but offered fewer benefits.

Shanghai Disneyland raised its ticket prices in June, while Tokyo Disney Resort introduced six-tier variable tickets pricing. Now, yet another Disney Resort is set to increase its ticket prices: Hong Kong Disneyland.

While the Disney resort has long had a tiered system for its tickets, it’s introduced a new – more expensive – tier as of today. Tier 4 day tickets will be applicable “for the most popular days and seasons” and cost HK$879 ($112) for adults and HK$659 ($84) for children aged three to 11. Adults aged 65 and above will continue to pay HK$100 ($12).

“Select days that historically see high demand will be tiered as Tier 4 days. The Tier 4 days will start to kick in during the coming Christmas season,” a Disneyland spokeswoman told the South China Morning Post.

This marks a 15.6% price increase from the current highest ticket tier. Tier 3 – which covers most public holidays – will increase from HK$759 ($97) to HK$799 ($102) per adult, and from HK$569 ($73) to HK$599 ($77) for children.

Thursdays, Fridays, and weekends – AKA Peak Days – are classified as Tier 2. Prices will jump from HK$699 ($89) to HK$719 ($92) for adults, and from HK$524 ($67) to HK$539 ($69) for children.

Historically, Hong Kong Disneyland is Disney’s worst-performing theme resort. Since opening in 2005, the park – which is home to a mixture of classic and unique attractions such as Mystic Manor, “it’s a small world,” Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars, and Dumbo the Flying Elephant – has only been profitable in a handful of years.

However, things may be on the up for the park. Its losses narrowed in 2022, and it beat its visitor record despite being closed for six months of the year. It’s also set to debut Disney’s first theme park land inspired by Frozen (2013) when Arendelle: World of Frozen debuts on November 20.

Do you think Disney’s gone too far with price increases lately? Let us know in the comments!