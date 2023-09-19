Disney Slashes Ticket Prices After Admitting Multi-Billion Dollar Loss

Over the past few years, it is no surprise that Disney has become more expensive than ever, now things are starting to backfire for Disney, and major discounts are being offered.

Not only do Guests need to transport themselves to Walt Disney World Resort by plane or car, which has a large cost at times, but things only get worse from there. Disney Guests have an option to either stay at a Value Resort, being the cheapest, Moderate Resort, being in the middle, and a Deluxe Resort, which can cost Guests nearly $1000 per night, depending on the Resort, for a standard-looking two-bed room.

Following that cost, Disney tickets have been increasing steadily over the years and, following the pandemic, spiked. Now, Disney World has moved to date-based ticket prices, which means that if you are looking to visit Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT, your price will vary, which can be a major negative if you tend to visit during the busy season. Magic Kingdom ticket prices can go up to $189 per person, which means a family of four will easily pay $1000 for one day at Disney World after they eat.

Food prices have also increased as of late.

The question of inflating prices and cutting costs for Disney’s bottom line has been brought up in the past, and it seemed that Disney already had a plan and an answer on how to do this. As we had reported:

Walt Disney Company CFO Christine McCarthy addressed the situation, noting that Disney has no plans to outright raise prices within Josh D’Amaro’s Parks, Experiences and Products division. She did, however, indicate that Disney is looking at a number of ways to cut costs behind the scenes, including “reducing portions” at Disney Parks restaurants.

So, not only will you be paying more, but you will be receiving less.

As of late, we have seen attendance drop at Walt Disney World, and with this drop has come financial incentives to get more guests to visit and spend more after prices have dramatically increased. Disney World Annual Passholders of all tiers (Disney Pixie Dust Pass, Disney Pirate Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass, Disney Incredi-Pass) recently underwent a price increase, along with Disney Genie+, which can now cost Guests up to $35 per person per day, and theme park ticket prices, which have skyrocketed to over $180 per day on select days for Magic Kingdom.

Disney is now not only attempting to gain back their guest count, but also, they are competing with surrounding rivals such as Universal Orlando Resort who will not be building and soon opening an all-new theme park, Epic Universe. Soon, Disney and Universal will be neck and neck in terms of having a similar variety of options.

We have seen Disney respond to Universal’s progress before after Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios shortly after the Wizarding World of Harry Potter began stealing Disney guests to see a different type of magic.

Epic Universe is slated to open in 2025, and now, Disney is doubling down on spending to combat Universal. Today, we reported that Disney announced through an SEC filing that they plan on spending $60 billion over the next ten years on “expanding and enhancing” domestic and international parks and cruise line experiences.

Disney plans to nearly double its investment in its theme parks business. In an SEC filing, the company said it plans to spend roughly $60 billion over the next 10 years. The would include “expanding and enhancing” domestic and international parks and the cruise line. Recently, some more news has been announced regarding the parks at Destination D23.

Chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Josh D’Amaro, took the stage to announce some major news concerning one of our favorite Jedi, Ahsoka Tano. Following the hit Disney+ series Ahsoka, we also saw the Jedi come to Disneyland Park in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge as a meet and greet character.

Speaking of Disneyland, we have some big Avengers Campus news as well. Although Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure are fun rides, many have been awaiting news on what was promised to be a major E-ticket attraction.

Initial information revealed that the ride would see the Avengers face off against King Thanos in the multiverse, but now, we have concept art of the ride vehicle, which resembles a ship that we will fly in. No opening date has been revealed as of yet.

Other news included was The Country Bear Jamboree in Magic Kingdom will also be getting a new update with all-new music. According to Disney, the update will include country versions of several classic and beloved Disney songs, like “The Bear Necessities” from The Jungle Book. We will see and hear musical tones of rockabilly, bluegrass, and pop country.

With Magic Kingdom attractions in mind, The Haunted Mansion has patiently been awaiting a happy haunt, and now we have more information! Disney has confirmed that the Hat Box Ghost will officially become part of the Haunted Mansion in late November, after the Halloween season and Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party.

Dinoland U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is also undergoing a big change as it is now being rethemed to either Encanto or Indiana Jones, with a Zootopia overlay coming to the Tree of Life. More details on this, and other announcements, can be found here.

Now, as Disney continues to drive their guest count back up, they have also cut ticket prices. Florida residents can now purchase a 4-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for just $59.00 per day, which is a fantastic deal compared to what regular guests pay. That’s only $235.00 plus tax for a 4-Day trip to Disney World.

On top of that, there are also 3-Day Weekday Tickets available for $215.00 and 2-Day Weekday Tickets available for $195.00. Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Tickets are valid Monday to Friday only, from October 2 through December 22, 2023.

Scott Gustin shared a full breakdown of the new deal:

“Walt Disney World revealed a new Florida resident “Weekday Magic” 4-day ticket for $59/day that is valid Oct. 2 – Dec. 22 (not valid on weekends). Most surprising? The tickets have zero blackout dates. You can go to Magic Kingdom on Thanksgiving for $59.”

Walt Disney World revealed a new Florida resident "Weekday Magic" 4-day ticket for $59/day that is valid Oct. 2 – Dec. 22 (not valid on weekends). Most surprising? The tickets have zero blackout dates. You can go to Magic Kingdom on Thanksgiving for $59. pic.twitter.com/k9MHkC76Rp — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) September 19, 2023

For those who live in Florida, this is a great way to visit the parks for a much more affordable price.

What do you think about Disney’s current vacation price point? Have they gone too high in terms of cost?

