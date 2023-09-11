Disney Lifts Alcohol Ban, Secretly Announces News for Dry Park

If you have ever been to Walt Disney World, you know that getting alcohol in certain parks is easy, while others is much more difficult.

Basically, if you are visiting EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom, you will be able to purchase an alcoholic beverage and stroll through the park, but at Magic Kingdom has never allowed this. Getting a drink at Magic Kingdom has actually been a big challenge and has only just recently began to improve.

At Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney never wanted alcohol to be sold there, so when Magic Kingdom opened, the same expectations were held. That being said, things have changed for both parks. Not only do Disneyland restaurants have alcohol available, but with the addition of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, cocktails became readily available at Disneyland.

Walt Disney World had a few stages in which drinks were introduced to Magic Kingdom. First, beer and wine were available in restaurants, and most recently, cocktails and mixed drinks have become available at some.

Now, however, it seems Disney may have just leaked that the ability to walk around Magic Kingdom with a vodka drink in hand may be coming.

Destination D23 is a massive event that allows Disney to share all of the new and exciting things that guests and fans alike can come to expect at the theme parks in the years to come. During the event this weekend, we discovered a ton of news.

Chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Josh D’Amaro, took the stage to announce some major news concerning one of our favorite Jedi, Ahsoka Tano. Following the hit Disney+ series Ahsoka, we also saw the Jedi come to Disneyland Park in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge as a meet and greet character.

Speaking of Disneyland, we have some big Avengers Campus news as well. Although Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure are fun rides, many have been awaiting news on what was promised to be a major E-ticket attraction.

Initial information revealed that the ride would see the Avengers face off against King Thanos in the multiverse, but now, we have concept art of the ride vehicle, which resembles a ship that we will fly in. No opening date has been revealed as of yet.

Other news included was The Country Bear Jamboree in Magic Kingdom will also be getting a new update with all-new music. According to Disney, the update will include country versions of several classic and beloved Disney songs, like “The Bear Necessities” from The Jungle Book. We will see and hear musical tones of rockabilly, bluegrass, and pop country.

With Magic Kingdom attractions in mind, The Haunted Mansion has patiently been awaiting a happy haunt, and now we have more information! Disney has confirmed that the Hat Box Ghost will officially become part of the Haunted Mansion in late November, after the Halloween season and Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party.

Dinoland U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is also undergoing a big change as it is now being rethemed to either Encanto or Indiana Jones, with a Zootopia overlay coming to the Tree of Life.

Over in EPCOT, we also got major news! Test Track is set to receive a massive overhaul in the next few years. Imagineers will team up with Chevrolet, the attraction’s sponsor, to introduce a “reimagined” iteration of Test Track.

Bruce Vaughn, chief creative officer of Walt Disney Imagineering shared more news on the Magic Kingdom expansion. Although theming is still under wraps, the scale of this expansion will be similar to Pandora — The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and will be the largest expansion ever at Magic Kingdom. We are expected to see new rides, shops, dining locations, and even shows!

Now, what about the drinking? During Destination D23 we also heard that a new Pirates of the Caribbean tavern would be coming to Magic Kingdom.

The expansion will be a brand-new dining experience themed to an old-style tavern where guests can sit down and enjoy a meal, drinks, and snacks while immersed in the vibes and theming of the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction and film series.

No word on whether the great and legendary Jack Sparrow will appear throughout the tavern and greet guests sitting down, but Disney will reveal more news in the coming months. But let’s look at what we do know.

Disney is referring to the new tavern as a lounge; every other location that Disney refers to as a lounge serves alcohol, in which guests can take drinks to go. Plus, the theming of the tavern practically screams drinks. The Pirates of the Caribbean attraction shows tons of pirates and villagers drinking, and with Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow being the main character, a pirate who very vocally loves his rum, it is easy to imagine how drinks will be flowing through the tavern.

Plus, with Pirates of the Caribbean 6 in development, we will only continue to see more rum-loving characters join the franchise.

Although there is a good chance this tavern will sell alcohol, some Disney fans have predicted that it could be similar to Oga’s Cantina at Disney’s Hollywood Studios where drinks are meant to be consumed inside the location. That being said, Oga’s will make any drink to-go.

Would you like to see more alcohol available at Disney’s Magic Kingdom?

