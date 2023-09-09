Iconic Disney Attraction Getting Modern Update Next Year

As news continues to flow from the Destination D23 event at Walt Disney World this weekend, Inside the Magic will be keeping you informed and up-to-date on all the latest upcoming information.

One of the major things the D23 event does is announce upcoming projects, including new movies, series, and park updates. This includes new attractions, new areas, and even updates to current attractions. The Splash Mountain closure and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure retheme was announced at a D23 event a few years ago, so these announcements aren’t anything new.

Just moments ago, another update to a classic attraction was announced, although fans can breathe a little easier knowing it doesn’t include a closure! The Country Bear Jamboree is a classic Disney park attraction, now only existing at Walt Disney World and Tokyo Disneyland. It was closed at Disneyland in 2001 to make room for The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

Prior to its closing in Disneyland, the attraction would undergo seasonal updates and changes, including a Christmas overlay and a summer vacation update. The version at Walt Disney World has remained mostly unchanged since its opening in 1971, but that will be changing coming next year.

Sticking with the “country” theme, the update coming to the attraction will celebrate country music and be an homage to Nashville shows and singers. It will bring in several country singers to give new life and a new voice to the bears we all know and love, including Henry, Trixie, and Big Al.

The update will include country versions of several classic and beloved Disney songs, like “The Bear Necessities,” and musical inspiration will include rockabilly, bluegrass, and pop country, keeping the heart of the Country Bear Jamboree in mind.

The update is much needed for the attraction, as it remains popular with fans but has desperately needed a more modern take in order to continue to bring in younger guests. It’s unclear if the update will be permanent and year-round or if it will be a seasonal update similar to the Summer Vacation Jamboree.

Fans can expect to see the new show sometime next year at Walt Disney World!

Are you excited for the Country Bear Jamboree update? Let us know in the comments below!