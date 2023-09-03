Disney to Build New “Splash Mountain” Attraction, Report Claims

When Guests visit Walt Disney World, they often tend to want to ride all of the attractions that they have seen in commercials, videos, and vlogs! Planning a Disney Vacation gets exciting because that is when Guests can decide what rides they think will be the best ride that they can tackle at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Haunted Mansion is a fun option for some spooks, Flight of Passage will have Guests soaring with the Na’vi, Micky and Minnie’s Runaway Railway brings the big cheese to life, Tower of Terror will have you dropping your plans, Soarin’ lets you see the world, and so much more! At Magic Kingdom, if Guests are looking to conquer the thrill challenge, they must complete all three mountains: Splash Mountain, Space Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain.

That being said, if you are visiting Magic Kingdom today, you will, of course, not be able to ride Splash Mountain.

Announced back in the Summer of 2020, this retheme will drop the original, highly problematic Song of the South (1946) theme and replace it with a brand new story based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog from 2009.

While the closure of Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort remains a controversial topic, with many pointing out racist comparisons and sparking problems, thousands of fans are eager to learn more about the upcoming reimagining of the ride and to experience it once it reopens as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in 2024.

While Splash Mountain is a very iconic and beloved attraction and has become one of the most recognizable rides in the world, the basis for the ride does come from a film that Disney has done its best to hide. Disney’s Song of the South (1946) is a film that many have deemed racist for its depictions of the Reconstruction-era American South.

Even knowing this, many have made decisions to Save Splash Mountain, with some still pushing that agenda even though the ride is currently under construction.

Most recently, one parody TikTok account took advantage of the overwhelming love for Splash Mountain and announced the opening of a new attraction that would be similar to Splash Mountain.

Mouse Trap News is heavily known in the Disney community to create satire content; however, not everyone is always aware that the content is indeed satire.

Below, the viral TikTok video shared a new Moana flume ride that would be coming to EPCOT, not to be confused with Journey of Water | Inspired by Moana, which is a walk-through water attraction that will be opening soon.

The video claims that the Moana flume ride will be similar to Splash Mountain, and funny enough, people LOVE the idea.

Moana’s Epic Adventure may be one of the coolest Disney rides ever!

In the comments, we can see that many were asking if the attraction was real, while others tagged the Disney parks account noting that this was the style attraction that they wanted, not what was created. The TikTokers also were clever in their name choice for the ride calling it Moana’s Epic Adventure, which is very similar to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the real flume ride attraction that will be opening.

For those who were excited to about this fake attraction, the good news is that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will still hold the same thrilling elements that Splash Mountain held!

What is going on with Splash Mountain?

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will take Guests into the next chapter of Princess Tiana’s story, showing them where Tiana’s life has taken her after the success of Tiana’s Palace, a restaurant she had dreamed of owning and worked so hard to make come true — and which is coming to life in Disneyland Resort on September 7!

Per Disney Parks Blog, “Within the attraction queue, Guests will discover that she continues to grow her business with Tiana’s Foods – an employee-owned cooperative. Combining her talents with those of the local community, Tiana has transformed an aging salt mine and built a beloved brand.”

In this upcoming story, Princess Tiana revives the old salt mine and surrounding lands, growing a wide variety of vegetables, herbs, and spices for her recipes with the help of her mother, Eudora, Prince Naveen, Louis, and fellow owners of the cooperative. Tiana’s Foods is completed with a boutique farm and a working and teaching kitchen, where Tiana and her colleagues create all sorts of new products they are bringing to the world, including a line of original hot sauces.

However, things can’t always go smoothly at Tiana’s Foods, as a mix-up with the preparations for a Mardi Gras celebration to thank her friends and family makes Tiana invite Guests to help her with a missing ingredient for the party.

The facilities of the reimagined Disney ride will be spruced up with vibrant art from local artists, and food for the party, including mouth-watering beignets, will be prepared and loaded into crates for the celebration. Of course, familiar friends from the beloved Disney movie The Princess and the Frog (2009) will join Guests on this new adventure, including Prince Naveen, Louis, and Mama Odie.

Would you have preferred Journey of Water to have been a flume ride at EPCOT?

