Fans Reveal Racism Behind Criticism of EPCOT’s Newest Attraction

Fans aren’t happy with discussions surrounding EPCOT’s newest attraction: Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.

Disney Cast Member previews are live for Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana. The walk-through attraction will open in EPCOT’s World Nature neighborhood sometime this year.

“Explore the wonders of water along a lush trail that’s fun for all ages—based on the Disney animated film Moana,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Stroll along a self-guided outdoor trail where you can play with water as it travels from the sky to the oceans and back again. Along the way, you’ll find that:

Water Is a Friend: Moana befriended the ocean… and you can, too! Enjoy magical encounters with water and discover its playful personality, just as Moana did on her heroic voyage.

Moana befriended the ocean… and you can, too! Enjoy magical encounters with water and discover its playful personality, just as Moana did on her heroic voyage. Water Connects Us All: All water is connected—and it connects us to one another. As you traverse this trail, you’ll connect and interact with water in new ways. And you’ll learn about the global water cycle, which takes water on a wondrous adventure around our planet.

All water is connected—and it connects us to one another. As you traverse this trail, you’ll connect and interact with water in new ways. And you’ll learn about the global water cycle, which takes water on a wondrous adventure around our planet. Water Needs Protection: Throughout your journey, you’ll learn how you can help protect this precious natural resource and make a positive impact on the world.”

Attraction Controversy

Journey of Water has already disappointed fans, even though it hasn’t opened. Between its lengthy construction time, priority over other canceled EPCOT projects, and the idea of waiting for a walk-through attraction, Moana is climbing an uphill battle to impress guests.

But many Disney Parks fans online are questioning the hidden motives behind the Journey of Water criticism. As @LeetMor pointed out, fans often call for more no-wait attractions at Walt Disney World Resort… then complain when they get them.

“DisTwitter says all the time that not everything needs to be an E-Ticket,” they wrote. “Ok, here’s one, why are y’all upset?”

Some suggest the film’s corresponding attraction belongs in Disney’s Animal Kingdom – despite it having nothing to do with animals and more to do with nature and learning… leading some to believe that Moana’s skin tone may be the real reason behind the idea. From @LeetMor:

Don’t see any animals here. there is another attraction right next door that has many animals, though nobody suggests that it exclusively belongs in animal kingdom. I wonder why that is 🤔

“It is exactly where it should be,” @azcavalier agreed. “It has nothing to do with animals, so no AK. Out of place in the MK and HS. Epcot is about education, technology, conservation, etc. It’s on the way to The Land and The Seas pavilions. Feels right to me.”

