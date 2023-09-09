Disney Confirms Total Renovation of Classic Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort just confirmed huge changes coming to one of its most iconic attractions: Test Track.

This weekend’s Destination D23 event is packed with news on Disney’s theme parks, with Chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Josh D’Amaro confirming countless updates for Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and beyond.

As well as new details on the upcoming E-ticket attraction for Avengers Campus at California Adventure, announcements about a new nighttime spectacular coming to Walt Disney World Resort, and the brand-new Moana meet and greet, the Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products talk at the convention confirmed a huge change hitting EPCOT.

Test Track is set to receive a massive overhaul in the next few years. Imagineers will team up with Chevrolet, the attraction’s sponsor, to introduce a “reimagined” iteration of Test Track. This will reportedly take inspiration from its predecessor, World of Motion, and bring “that spirit of optimism” to the ride.

At EPCOT, Test Track will be reimagined! Imagineers along with teams from Chevrolet are reaching back into history for inspiration—from the original World of Motion—and bringing that spirit of optimism to the next iteration of the Test Track attraction! #DestinationD23

Test Track first opened at Walt Disney World Resort in 1998. While World of Motion focused on humanity’s history and achievements in transportation, the original version of Test Track took a more practical approach and saw guests board test vehicles.

Initially sponsored by General Motors, the attraction closed in 2012 for a renovation sponsored by Chevrolet. This is the version of the ride experienced by guests today.

Cruise over to the gleaming Chevrolet Design Center to create your own virtual concept car. When you’re done, buckle up in a 6-passenger “SIM Car” and take it for an exhilarating spin on the test track. Rev through rough terrain and obstacles along the winding circuit. Accelerate through straightaways, maneuver switchbacks through inclement weather, hug curves banked at 50-degree angles and scale hills up to 3 stories high. Reach speeds of up to 65 miles per hour as you put your car through its paces. After each test, check the scoreboard to see how your vehicle performed!

This sees guests design their own car to see how they fared against the elements – including a 65 mph sprint. Riders then receive a score for their car’s performance at the end of the ride.

What exactly the next version will entail and how thorough this renovation will be remains a mystery. However, concept art shared by Walt Disney Imagineering shows a much more advanced, futuristic-looking ride vehicle.

For now, there’s no timeline or rough opening date for Test Track 3.0. Stay tuned for more updates.

Are you excited about the changes coming to Test Track? Let us know in the comments!