It’s no secret that Walt Disney World offers Guests a dynamic realm where competition and excitement collide across thrilling attractions. From the immersive Buzz Lightyear‘s Space Ranger Spin at the Magic Kingdom to the captivating Toy Story Mania! at Hollywood Studios and the adrenaline-pumping Test Track at EPCOT, guests strive to secure the top spot. Wondering how to get a high score on Test Track? We’ve got the keys you need to embark on your next Disney Test Track ride and learn the art of crafting a high-scoring car for the big win!

How to Design a Car for Top Scores

From the moment you step into the “design studio,” the clock begins ticking. Swiftly tapping your magic band or Park ticket, selecting your language, and choosing your vehicle style all set the stage for a race against time. As you sketch the basic form of your car from left to right, opting for a smooth, rounded line becomes your strategic advantage, conserving precious seconds. The climax? A click of “optimize,” as the computer miraculously transforms your outline into a fully-fledged, competitive vehicle. Welcome to the realm of Test Track design mastery!

Once you have the basics out of the way, it is time to start shaping your car. This is when you need to begin paying attention to the category point values at the top of the screen. You will utilize “sliders” as you move through the sculpt, length, and width sections. Gently move the sliders until you start to see the numbers change.

Now, at first glance, it will appear that when a category’s value goes up, another one will go down. However, if you move slowly, you will typically see a value go up before the other value goes down. At this point, you can pick up some valuable points that most Guests gloss over. The fourth tab in this section is the engine. Please don’t waste time on this, as it doesn’t seem to matter which one you pick, as far as points are concerned.

The next section of Disney’s Test Track ride experience contains the face, paint, wheels, and accessories. Save time on the face or paint, as there are no points to be gained here. However, pick out wheels that have the highest point values and use the “size” sliders in the way you did in the previous section. Again, you will pick up some points that way.

Everything You Need to Know About Accessories

This brings us to the most important area of the design process at Disney’s Test Track: “accessories.” By the time most Guests get to this section, they are just about out of time. However, here is where you can pick up a huge amount of points. You will move through five areas: front, hood, side, top, and rear. This is where it helps to be able to do math in your head quickly.

While some accessories have point values, others have two values: positive and negative. You need to be able to quickly scroll through the list until you find the highest net gain. For example, you may see a hood scoop with a value of 3 and one with a 6 and -2. You would want to choose the second one, with a net gain of 4.

Move quickly through each of the five categories while keeping an eye on the timer. If you have time in the end, go back to each accessory category to make sure you chose the best options.

Practice Makes Perfect

We promised you the keys to success at Disney World’s Test Track and we don’t plan to disappoint you. Using the above method, I was able to get “Today’s Top Design!” Remember that the key is moving quickly through the first several sections and focusing on the points. You may not have the best-looking car, but you will more than likely be able to beat your friends and family and get a great score.

We also want to mention that you can practice designing Disney’s Test Track cars at three kiosks near the attraction’s exit. There is no time limit, so you aren’t under pressure while practicing. Have fun using these tips the next time you are at Test Track!

Do you remember your last score on Test Track? Let us know how you did in the comments below.