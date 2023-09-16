‘Frozen’ Takes Over Disney Parks Worldwide With Exciting New Projects

Disney is not ready to let Frozen go, as the award-winning movie is set to headline multiple projects at the parks worldwide.

For one hundred years, The Walt Disney Company has brought 62 animated features to life, along with several animated cinematic projects, series, live-action adaptations, and — with the company’s streaming service, Disney+, on the rise — original series and movies released directly on Disney+.

Classics like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), Pinocchio (1940), Dumbo (1941), Alice in Wonderland (1951), Peter Pan (1953), and The Sword in the Stone (1963) hold a special place in the hearts of millions of fans of all ages worldwide. And new stories like The Princess and the Frog (2009), Tangled (2010), Moana (2016), Big Hero 6 (2014), and Encanto (2021) have earned the love of new generations.

The billion-dollar company owns other creative studios, including Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios — as well as Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Studios — making it easy to see why The Walt Disney Company is one of the most influential creators of entertainment content, from movies to documentaries, series, tv shows, and animation.

However, some of the company’s most recent projects have proven more problematic than profitable, causing severe backlash from audiences and harsh failures at the box office. Some of the most recent examples of these include Disney’s Strange World (2022), Pixar’s Lightyear (2022) and Elemental (2023), and the live-action adaptation of the animated classic The Little Mermaid (2023) featuring Halle Bailey.

Most of these projects have been accused of “pushing woke garbage in our faces,” a common criticism against The Walt Disney Company, partly fueled by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ crusade against the company, seeking to reprimand it for “going woke.”

But despite so many projects and so much success, it appears that the company is not ready to “let it go” with one of its most impactful movies.

Ten years after its original premiere, Disney’s award-winning movie, Frozen, continues to steal the spotlight from newer projects and movies within The Walt Disney Company, as the company is currently developing multiple projects headlined by the beloved film, refusing to “Let It Go.”

Perhaps the most notorious project is World of Frozen, opening soon at Hong Kong Disneyland.

World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland

World of Frozen is an all-new, immersive expansion opening soon at Hong Kong Disneyland, packed with attractions and breathtaking views. The Frozen-themed expansion will allow guests to delight in the sights, sounds, cuisines, and traditions of the Kingdom of Arendelle, bringing the magic of Frozen to life.