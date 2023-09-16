‘Frozen’ Takes Over Disney Parks Worldwide With Exciting New Projects

Disney is not ready to let Frozen go, as the award-winning movie is set to headline multiple projects at the parks worldwide.
For one hundred years, The Walt Disney Company has brought 62 animated features to life, along with several animated cinematic projects, series, live-action adaptations, and — with the company’s streaming service, Disney+, on the rise — original series and movies released directly on Disney+.
Classics like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), Pinocchio (1940), Dumbo (1941), Alice in Wonderland (1951), Peter Pan (1953), and The Sword in the Stone (1963) hold a special place in the hearts of millions of fans of all ages worldwide. And new stories like The Princess and the Frog (2009), Tangled (2010), Moana (2016), Big Hero 6 (2014), and Encanto (2021) have earned the love of new generations.
The billion-dollar company owns other creative studios, including Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios — as well as Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Studios — making it easy to see why The Walt Disney Company is one of the most influential creators of entertainment content, from movies to documentaries, series, tv shows, and animation.
However, some of the company’s most recent projects have proven more problematic than profitable, causing severe backlash from audiences and harsh failures at the box office. Some of the most recent examples of these include Disney’s Strange World (2022), Pixar’s Lightyear (2022) and Elemental (2023), and the live-action adaptation of the animated classic The Little Mermaid (2023) featuring Halle Bailey.
Most of these projects have been accused of “pushing woke garbage in our faces,” a common criticism against The Walt Disney Company, partly fueled by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ crusade against the company, seeking to reprimand it for “going woke.”
But despite so many projects and so much success, it appears that the company is not ready to “let it go” with one of its most impactful movies.
Ten years after its original premiere, Disney’s award-winning movie, Frozen, continues to steal the spotlight from newer projects and movies within The Walt Disney Company, as the company is currently developing multiple projects headlined by the beloved film, refusing to “Let It Go.”
Perhaps the most notorious project is World of Frozen, opening soon at Hong Kong Disneyland.
World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland
World of Frozen is an all-new, immersive expansion opening soon at Hong Kong Disneyland, packed with attractions and breathtaking views. The Frozen-themed expansion will allow guests to delight in the sights, sounds, cuisines, and traditions of the Kingdom of Arendelle, bringing the magic of Frozen to life.
When was the project first announced?
World of Frozen was first announced on November 22, 2016, when The Walt Disney Company and the Hong Kong Government announced plans for a multi-year, HK$10.9 billion expansion of Hong Kong Disneyland. The original expansion proposal included World of Frozen, Stark Expo, Castle of Magical Dreams, multiple new attractions, and live entertainment offerings.
Did the Frozen-inspired land suffer any changes or delays?
Yes. Unfortunately, plans for World of Frozen had to be halted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, which forced all Disney Parks worldwide to shut their gates. This caused extended closures at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris, Shanghai Disney Resort, Tokyo Disney Resort, and, of course, Hong Kong Disneyland.
Construction for the Frozen-themed land ceased during this period, delaying the land’s initial opening plans for 2021 even more, postponing the land’s opening indefinitely following the park’s closure during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, World of Frozen went through a conceptual update in 2022, changing the name of the immersive land from “Arendelle, World of Frozen” to simply “World of Frozen.”
What can guests find in World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland?
World of Frozen in Hong Kong Disneyland is set to be home to the Arendelle Castle and Elsa’s Ice Palace, two breathtaking sights that will greet guests as soon as they enter the immersive land. Additionally, the Frozen-themed land will be home to all-new dining and shopping locations, an interactive play experience with beloved characters from Frozen in Playhouse in the Woods, and two jaw-dropping attractions.
World of Frozen will be home to an innovative adaptation of Frozen Ever After that overshadows its Walt Disney World Resort counterpart with unique new technology. And thrill-seekers can also enjoy a ride on Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, an all-new roller coaster that will take guests on a journey through Arendelle after they pay a visit to Oaken’s famous store — though this new coaster is causing polarized reactions among fans.
You can take a first look at World of Frozen in the video below, as shared by Disney Parks (@disneyparks) on TikTok.
Join us for a summer snow day AFTER DARK 😍 Nighttime at World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland is a dream come true ❄️ @Disney D23 #Disney #DisneyParks #WorldOfFrozen #HongKongDisneyland #Nighttime #FirstLook #DisneyNews #DestinationD23
Will guests be able to meet Anna and Elsa within the Frozen-themed land?
Yes! Queen Anna and Queen Elsa will welcome guests into their quaint village to the nearby forest, making parkgoers feel like they’re stepping into scenes right out of the Walt Disney Animation Studios films Frozen and Frozen 2.
When is World of Frozen opening at Hong Kong Disneyland?
World of Frozen — the world’s first immersive land inspired by the award-winning movie — is finally opening its gates on November 20, 2023. And fans couldn’t be more excited to experience this land for the first time in forever.
However, World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland is just the tip of the iceberg (or the Ice Palace, if you will), as The Walt Disney Company is planning to continue capitalizing on the smashing success of Frozen.
Disneyland Paris’ Frozen-themed expansion
On February 27, 2018, the chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger, announced plans for a 2 billion euro and multi-year expansion for Disneyland Paris alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palais de l’Elysée in Paris.
And while initial plans for the park-wide expansion project have been modified since, Disneyland Paris is going full steam ahead in developing the park’s Frozen-inspired expansion.
Where will the Frozen land be located at Disneyland Paris?
Disneyland Paris’ Frozen-themed expansion will be located in Walt Disney Studios Park, expanding the park with a breathtaking lake and the sights, smells, and culture of Arendelle. Additionally, Disneyland Paris has shared plans for a larger project leading to the Frozen-inspired expansion.
What can guests expect from the new Frozen-themed land at Disneyland Paris?
Disney has not revealed much official information on Disneyland Paris’ Frozen immersive land. However, fans could expect an expansion similar to Hong Kong Disneyland’s, with dining locations, shops, a roller coaster, and likely other attractions.
Disney Parks Blog stated the following when describing what fans could expect from the upcoming Frozen land at Walt Disney Studios Park:
- When you arrive at the heart of the park, you’ll be immersed in the same wintery atmosphere experienced during the movies. Elsa’s Ice Castle, which will stand at the top of a 131-foot-high snow-covered mountain, can be admired from afar. Many new experiences await you in this magical land including a new attraction that will take guests on a journey accompanied by the iconic Frozen characters.
- The village — with its Norwegian-inspired architectural style — will be home to both a shop and a restaurant that will serve meals with a Nordic touch.
- Additionally, guests will have the opportunity to meet their favorite characters during a royal meet and greet.
“This new land is sure to melt your heart and create magical moments you’ll never forget!” Disney Parks Blog added.
Will Frozen be incorporated anywhere else at Disneyland Paris?
As of this article’s publishing, Disneyland Paris has not announced plans to bring experiences inspired by Frozen to other park areas. However, Disney announced plans for an immersive area inspired by classic stories from England like Peter Pan and Mary Poppins and a Tangled-themed attraction, all leading to the lake in front of the highly anticipated Frozen land at Walt Disney Studios Park.
Is there a timeline for the Frozen land’s opening?
There is no official timeline for Disneyland Paris’ Frozen-themed immersive land. However, if we consider that Hong Kong Disneyland took almost eight years to complete the land, despite the COVID-19 halt, it could be possible for Disneyland Paris to take a similar period.
This could mean that Disneyland Paris’ Frozen-inspired expansion, which remains unnamed, could have an opening window in 2025. However, this is purely speculative as of this article’s publishing.
Inside the Magic will bring you the latest updates on the Frozen-themed expansion at Disneyland Paris.
What about other Disney Parks?
Of course, other Disney Parks worldwide couldn’t fall behind. However, plans for some resorts could be disappointing.
Disneyland Resort
The award-winning Disney movie Frozen doesn’t have a significant presence at Walt Disney’s original theme park in Anaheim, California, other than a meet-and-greet location in Disney California Adventure. However, Disneyland officials continue pushing through for a billion-dollar, multi-decade expansion project that could bring an immersive land inspired by Arendelle to Disneyland Resort.
DisneylandForward
DisneylandForward is an initiative to modify outdated regulations and planning restrictions set by the City of Anaheim to allow Disneyland to set new projects in motion at the Anaheim Resort, including immersive lands inspired by fan-favorite Disney movies, rides, attractions, shopping and dining locations, and more without having to replace iconic rides at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.
Current plans contemplate the possibility of bringing new themed lands inspired by Frozen, Tangled, Peter Pan, Zootopia, Toy Story, and TRON, as well as a “bold” unique experience inspired by James Cameron’s Avatar franchise and “a new kind of Disney entertainment destination” with restaurants, hotels, live music, ticketed events, shopping, and theme park experiences modeled after the famous Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort.
Despite recent developments in the project, DisneylandForward is still in its blue-sky stage, with no official timeline for the breathtaking expansion.
Walt Disney World Resort
While Disney revealed several updates and expansions planned for Walt Disney World Resort during the recent Destination D23 event, bringing stories like Moana, Encanto, and Indiana Jones to life in the parks, Frozen is seemingly not planned to headline any new projects at the Orlando-based resort. It appears that fans will have to settle with the outdated Frozen Ever After ride in EPCOT — which recently experienced a tortuous breakdown.
Tokyo Disney Resort
Finally, Tokyo Disney Resort is gearing up for the grand opening of Fantasy Springs, a new immersive land in Tokyo DisneySea set to be home to rides inspired by Disney’s award-winning movie Frozen (Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey), Tangled (Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival), Peter Pan (Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure) and the movie series inspired by Tinker Bell (Fairy Tinkerbell’s Busy Buggy).
As always, stay tuned to Inside the Magic for the latest news on upcoming Disney Parks expansions, new rides, and more!
Are you excited about World of Frozen opening soon at Hong Kong Disneyland? Would you like to see similar expansions coming to Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!