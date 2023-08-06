Disney Is “Reclaiming the Magic”, DeSantis Is Just “Unnecessary Noise”

Media causing troubles for Disney

Shockingly, movies and series are also causing Disney problems. Some of the most recent media projects have received severe backlash for several reasons, particularly Disney+ original content. However, Disney’s media problem comes primarily from its linear tv branch, Disney Channel.

Decreasing viewership and increasing costs represent a challenge for the company. Disney CEO Bob Iger recently stated, “Linear and satellite TV is marching toward a great precipice, and it will be pushed off. … I can’t tell you when, but it goes away.” The bold statement makes it easier to understand why Disney decided to introduce an international cease to all Disney Channel broadcasts last year. And while Disney has not announced any official plans to enforce this cutting measure in America, some are preparing for the worse regarding Disney Channel.

Streaming losing billions of dollars

Despite substantial investments in original movies and series exclusive to Disney+ and multi-million-dollar financial decisions to boost the streaming platform, Disney has reported a loss of over 4 million subscribers this year, multi-million-dollar financial choices to boost the streaming platform, Disney has reported a loss of over 4 million subscribers this year, evidently costing the company billions of dollars.

In a bold move to reverse this negative trend, the company is analyzing strategies to battle password sharing on its streaming services, reportedly going into effect this year. The drastic measures aim to increase the number of subscribers to Disney’s streaming platform, but results will only be seen once the measures are enforced.

Ron DeSantis, Disney’s “unnecessary noise”

The legal battle between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and The Walt Disney Company is far from over. And while both parties’ public image is being significantly affected by the conflict, Disney and DeSantis’ tug-war is considered “just a lot of unnecessary noise” for the theme park and entertainment giant.

Despite DeSantis’ continuous efforts to retaliate against Disney World, including the defunding of Disney World police and the takeover of Disney’s former Reedy Creek Improvement District (now Central Florida Tourism Oversight District), Disney is expected to bounce back, both from the conflict and the negative trend in its stock performance, in the coming months.