Megyn Kelly Slams DeSantis over Disney Feud

In a surprising move, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was utterly shut down over his policies against the Walt Disney Company by conservative media personality Megyn Kelly, one of Disney’s most vocal opponents.

The feud between Governor Ron DeSantis and Disney has been well-documented, with the presidential candidate applying policies against Walt Disney World after the company spoke out against his colloquially named “Don’t Say Gay” Bill. This attack has led to DeSantis going after other companies for their “wokeness,” including the burger chain Hamburger Mary’s and Anheuser-Busch.

His moves in this situation have caused criticism from both sides of the political spectrum, including President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and California Governor Gavin Newsom. However, he shockingly faced his most formidable opponent when he was interviewed by conservative journalist Megyn Kelly.

Megyn Kelly Calls DeSantis Out For Political Retaliation

In a surprising move, former Fox News and NBC News correspondent Megyn Kelly went after Republican Governor Ron DeSantis on her podcast The Megyn Kelly Show for his repeated moves against companies he disagreed with ideologically. The conversation started with Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light but quickly shifted to the Walt Disney Company.

After DeSantis explained that the Florida legislature reviewed Disney’s special district rights after opposing his bill, Kelly asked if he would have pushed for this if they didn’t speak up. When he said they were connected, Kelly said, “That’s an admission that they were punished by you in part by the state for their political viewpoint.”

As DeSantis tried to justify his actions, stating that he didn’t attack them, just evened the playing field, Megyn Kelly provided the perfect example. “If I go to my boss and I say, ‘You sexually harassed me,’ and… he reduces my salary from $200,000 to $100,000, that’s retaliation. I am worse off. And it’s not a defense to say, ‘Well, everyone else at the company was getting $100,000.’ You’ve reduced my circumstances. You punished me… This is the state taking away a benefit.”

While Megyn Kelly sides with the Florida Governor on most of his ideologies, she doesn’t agree with his use of the government as a weapon, saying, “I don’t want a President Gavin Newsom doing this to conservative companies or companies who have a more conservative viewpoint.”

