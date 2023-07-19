“Woke” ‘Snow White’ Movie Not Disney’s Fault, Fox News Says

After right-wing Disney fans became angry with unofficial photos of the live-action Snow White (2024), Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly declared that it wasn’t the Walt Disney Company’s fault. No, her accusations lay elsewhere.

For those who don’t know, Snow White is an upcoming live-action adaptation of Disney’s classic animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), which was based on the Grimms’ Fairy Tale Snow White originally published in 1812. It is directed by Marc Webb with a screenplay written by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson.

The live-action film stars Rachel Zegler, known for playing Maria in West Side Story (2020), as Snow White, and Gal Gadot, known for Wonder Woman (2017), as the Evil Queen. It also features Ansu Kabia as the huntsman, Martin Klebba as Grumpy, Andrew Burnap as a new character named Jonathan, and Colin Michael Carmichael in an undisclosed role.

Production of the live-action film has been seen as controversial for its “woke” casting. While this started when Rachel Zegler, an actor of Latin descent, was cast as Snow White. However, it reached a fever pitch when unofficial set photos leaked showing that an eclectic group of people had replaced the seven dwarfs.

While this caused many conservative outlets to attack Disney again for its “wokeness,” Fox News anchor and host of the Megyn Kelly Show podcast, Megyn Kelly, decided someone else was to blame: Peter Dinklage.

Megyn Kelly Blames Peter Dinklage for ‘Snow White’ Debacle

Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly has been a staunch opponent of the Walt Disney Company, calling it “one of the biggest problems in the ‘woke-ification’ of America.” Her stance against “wokeness” continued when the unofficial photos of Snow White leaked online. However, she didn’t put the blame squarely on Disney this time. Instead, she found another target.

“Peter Dinklage, probably the most famous little person in the world, had come out and called this an ‘effing backwards story’ last year, and that’s when Disney announced that they were going to replace the dwarves,” she declared on her podcast. “So great job, Peter! You made all your money, you became the most famous dwarf in America, and then you ruined the acting roles that were available for six other dwarves who just want to work as paid actors like you did.”

This is in response to comments made by the Game of Thrones (2011-2019) actor regarding the story on the WTF podcast. “They were very proud to cast a Latino actress as Snow White, but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there… You’re progressive in one way, but you’re still making that ****ing backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together.”

While this sentiment has received criticism from conservative outlets and even some members of the dwarfism community, Dinklage does make a point about only being inclusive in one aspect of the film. Not only that, but it allows us to tell a new version of the story. It’s not like the original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is going anywhere.

