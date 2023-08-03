“Ghost Town” Disney World Parks Force Major Changes

Nestled in the heart of Central Florida lies a place where magic and imagination unite to create a world like no other – Walt Disney World Resort. Spanning over 25,000 acres, Disney World houses four enchanting theme parks, two water parks, a sports complex, and an array of Resort hotels.

Disney World’s theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom– bring in millions of visitors each year. The theme parks are home to iconic attractions– such as Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Jungle Cruise at Magic Kingdom; Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Frozen Ever After, and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT; Kilimanjaro Safaris and Avatar: Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom; and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Over the years, Disney has faced criticism for increasing ticket prices, which may deter some visitors from frequenting their parks. Additionally, the perception of overcrowding during peak seasons can be a deterrent for potential visitors, as long wait times and limited access to attractions can diminish the overall experience.

Now, it seems that several controversies surrounding The Walt Disney Company and the growing prices that Guests must pay to be able to enjoy “The Most Magical Place on Earth” may be resulting in crowd changes. Multiple Disney Park Guests have noted recently that crowd levels are down exponentially to what they are used to, and recent data shows that Disney has seen a significant drop in attendance.

It would seem that Disney has tried to combat these drops in attendance with its own deals. Disney announced a Summer Ticket Deal that allowed Guests to experience the theme parks for four days at just $99.00 per day. This ticket price was the lowest we’ve seen in several years for Guests to purchase.

In addition, Disney World just announced an all-new ticket deal that is good for two days: One to spend at EPCOT and one to spend at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The Ticket is called the “Two-Park Explorer Ticket” and is only available to Florida residents. The deal is limited to one theme park per day—for a total of 2 admissions on 2 separate days. Tickets and add-on options expire on September 29, 2023.

Though the dwindling crowds this summer may be a reason for alarm in the eyes of some, it wouldn’t seem that the crowds are going to stay low, at least not for the upcoming Holiday seasons. Disney has already sold out multiple tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, which is set to begin later this month. Immediately after the Halloween festivities come to a close, Disney will begin its Holiday celebrations, which includes Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party in November through December.

While crowds are expected to be back at their normal levels during these two runs, it will be interesting to see if that plays out. What will be more interesting, however, is what crowds look like in 2024. Do these numbers continue to drop off, or is there an increase in attendance again? If Disney World continues to see its crowds potentially dwindle– especially during the summer or in other peak times– this may result in decreases, special offers, and much more.

Nothing has been confirmed at this time, but it will certainly be an interesting development to watch over the next few months and into 2024.

