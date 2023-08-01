Attractive New Deal Given Away to Select Disney World Guests

Disney World has unveiled an attractive new deal for select Guests visiting the Parks from now through September 29, according to an industry insider.

Disney World – Everything Going On Right Now

If you haven’t noticed Walt Disney World Resort news, here’s everything you need to know. It’s been speculated that the iconic and beloved Hat Box Ghost would return to some capacity. But fans and Guests quickly pointed out that WDW would take forever to bring back a spooky host that would welcome Guests as they entered an attraction inside the Magic Kingdom. The Hatbox Ghost appears to be a no-show despite the Haunted Mansion attraction closing for refurbishment recently. The character will not likely be installed in time for the Halloween season. The attraction inside the Magic Kingdom will be closed for refurbishment from August 7 through 9, according to industry insider and reporter Scott Gustin on Twitter. But now, The Hat Box Ghost was confirmed to be returning to WDW inside Magic Kingdome at the Haunted Mansion, according to the official Disney Parks blog page just this past weekend.

In other news at Disney World, specifically inside of EPCOT, the upcoming Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, opened to Cast Members for previews just last week. Official testing has begun on the attraction experience reported by Inside The Magic a few weeks back. Recently, a video was leaked online giving Guests an official first look into the music that will be playing in the area where the attraction experience is currently being built. According to WDW News Today, Cast Member previews were set to begin on July 25 and run through August 19 for a select group of CMs. But that proved wrong, as the official date for Cast Member previews came yesterday, July 26. It would appear that the experience is almost ready, as CMs are testing out the area. Attractions Magazine on Twitter recently posted a photo on the social platform showing a group of Cast Members and their Guests conducting a preview of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, last week at EPCOT.

Speaking of EPCOT, a brand-new deal has been unveiled for select Disney World Guests wanting to visit Spaceship Earth or plan a day at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

New Deal for Florida Residents Wanting to Visit EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Ashley Carter, journalist and industry insider, posted a tweet this morning detailing a fantastic and attractive new offer for Florida Residents wanting to visit EPCOT and Disneys Animal Kingdom from August 1 through September 29.

Disney World has rolled out a new Florida resident ticket offer. The Disney 2-Park Explorer Ticket is $159 plus tax and valid for admission to EPCOT and Animal Kingdom only Aug. 1-Sept. 29. Limit one theme park per day. Theme park reservations required.https://t.co/Wl8J7WEaAk pic.twitter.com/7b4YSyS5RN — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) August 1, 2023

According to the official offer being made right now on the official Disney World website, Florida Residents can get a Disney 2-Day Park Explorer ticket for $159 (plus tax). With this offer, they will be able to visit both EPCOT and Animal Kingdom. However, you are limited to exploring one theme Park per day. Still, compared to the separate pricing for either Park, Florida Residents will save upwards of $150-$200 per ticket per person. Hurry now, before this deal is snagged up!