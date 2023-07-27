New Disney World Area Opens for Cast Members, Major Updates Revealed

Disney World is preparing to open a brand-new area exclusive to Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, and is currently running Cast Member previews!

Come back and check this out: Major New Experience Appears at Universal Orlando Without Warning

‘Moana’ Attraction Almost Complete at WDW

Aside from the official Moana (2016) live-action remake coming in a few years and directed by the same person who did Hamilton, there’s a new attraction experience coming to EPCOT later this year titled Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana. The attraction experience will be a self-guided tour on a trail where Guests can play and interact with water as it travels from the sky to the oceans and back again, according to the official WDW website. The attraction area will open to the general public within World Nature – the EPCOT neighborhood dedicated to understanding and preserving the natural beauty of our world, bringing balance and tranquillity to everyone who visits. There is no word yet on an official opening date from Disney, but Guests can expect this attraction area to open in late 2023, sometime between October and December of this year.

Come and read this: DC Fans Freak out Over New James Gunn ‘Batman’ Poster Starring Jensen Ackles

Official testing has begun on the attraction experience reported by Inside The Magic a few weeks back. Recently, a video was leaked online giving Guests an official first look into the music that will be playing in the area where the attraction experience is currently being built. According to WDW News Today, Cast Member previews were set to begin on July 25 and run through August 19 for a select group of CMs. But that proved wrong, as the official date for Cast Member previews came yesterday, July 26. It would appear that the experience is almost ready, as CMs are testing out the area.

Come back and read this: Disneyland Guest Captures Incredible Footage After Coaster Breaks Down Mid-Ride

Cast Member Previews Begin at the New’ Moana’ Experience Area at Disney World

Attractions Magazine on Twitter recently posted a photo on the social platform showing a group of Cast Members and their Guests conducting a preview of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, yesterday at EPCOT.

Cast members and their guests are doing previews of the Moana area Epcot tonight. pic.twitter.com/tJ4iTaGLnM — Attractions Magazine (@Attractions) July 26, 2023

As you can see from the photo above, Disney Cast Members and their Guests were standing in a line that entered the new area behind walls as construction continued throughout portions of EPCOT. This will undoubtedly mean that Disney World is that much closer to opening the site up to the general public. The new site is expected to open sometime in the Fall. With July quickly ending, Autumn is just around the corner.