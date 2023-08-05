Disney Isn’t Losing ESPN, Says CEO Bob Iger

In a recent report, CEO Bob Iger clarifies his Disney intentions as “seeking solutions.” It positions the company as stable, with the related collaborations simply a “strategic option.”

CEO Bob Iger Clarifies His Disney Intentions

According to a recent release concerning the ESPN talks, the Walt Disney Company is doing well. Disney CEO Bob Iger is collaborating with Candle Media via its two co-CEOs, Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs. This led to many questions about the value of Disney during an acquisition search and interest in its future streaming business and its value for investors.

These changes come amidst the rehiring of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek in an executive position alongside other experienced staff. The chief executive officer clarified his Disney intentions as in the interest of the Walt Disney Company.

Right now, Disney owns 80% of ESPN, with Hearst holding the remaining shares. It’s held this property since 1996, but changing times call for changing measures.

What the New Streaming Collaboration Means for Walt Disney

While Walt Disney World has been all over the news, so too have sports. No matter what season, there is a team in play. CEO Bob Iger might have to deal with a Florida Governor on one coast and Los Angeles and California on the other, but the Disney CEO has plans.

CEO Bob Iger has clarified his intentions with the Walt Disney Co., and they include strategic partnerships. This same tactic of curated joint arrangements saw Disney acquire Star Wars via Lucasfilm and Taylor Swift engage in active Walt Disney Co. promotions.

Disney Parks and Streaming Services: Change in the Air

Disney CEO Bob Iger has certainly clarified one thing: change is coming. This applies to fans and investors alike, with everything from the iconic theme park attraction Splash Mountain closing to employees in new working conditions.

Where Walt Disney Co. Changes Apply

The change is to apply to everyone from Central Florida to Anaheim to Shanghai to Hong Kong, each subject to Walt Disney Co. executive decisions. Ultimately, the entertainment giant is under the purview of shareholders and investors. It is a publicly-traded company.

At present, CEO Bob Iger clarified that Disney isn’t selling ESPN, nor is it backing down from streaming wars. Instead, the Walt Disney Company is keeping its options open as the future unfurls.

