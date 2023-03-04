Disney Is Poised to Add New Feature to It’s Streaming Platform

To help sports viewers fix a massive pain point, ESPN, the sports broadcasting subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is exploring options to offer a new digital feature to its platform.

During the latest earnings report on Wall Street, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced some interesting corporate changes and restructurings in an effort to help turn around the company. Following the dismissal of former Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek, one of the significant changes at the house of mouse had to do with ESPN. For the first time since being acquired by Disney, ESPN will become its independent unit within the entertainment and theme Park giant.

Earlier this week, CNBC reported that the ESPN unit is now looking to add a new digital feature to its streaming platform to fix a big problem that sports fans continually have to deal with- where their favorite sports teams and games are actually being broadcasted. The report has claimed that ESPN has been in discussions with some of the world’s most significant sports leagues and their media partners about potentially offering a new feature that would help link users directly to where a live sporting event is streaming.

The feature, per the report, could include some of the world’s largest companies, such as Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video, along with regional sports broadcasters like Bally Sports+ and MSG+.

Although the concept has yet to be finalized or determined, ESPN is most likely considering a model that would be constructed in which Disney can take a cut of subscription revenue from a user who signed up for a streaming service through the ESPN app or website, based on reporting from CNBC. However, if a customer already subscribes to the linked service, ESPN would not be eligible to collect any revenue share and provide the link as a courtesy, according to the sources familiar with the matter.

Would you like to see ESPN add this proposed feature to its platform?