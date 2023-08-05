Disney Increases Foreign Hiring During Entertainer Strike

While Disney entertainers on strike hit the picket lines, the Walt Disney Company is turning to the international market in a massive hiring uptick. The shocking part is how many of these jobs focus on tech, particularly the Black Mirror kind.

Disney Entertainers on Strike: Cast Member Action

The Disney entertainers on strike include the Writers Guild, SAG-AFTRA, and many a cast member. While Disney CEO Bob Iger manages this Los Angeles-based strike crisis, the Walt Disney Company is taking a different direction. Amidst the Screen Actors Guild and Disney Park Cast Member strikes, alongside the Writers Guild action, there is many an actor out of work.

Disney Looking in New Directions

Recent reports of The Walt Disney Company, alongside powerhouses like Warner Bros., turning to AI have caused many concerns. In the United States, the strike action stretches from New York City to Los Angeles. But it also means that it impacts the economy to scale. It’s estimated that 1.8 million people rely on the entertainment industry in the U.S.A.

Disney Entertainers on Strike Picket, Company Looks Overseas

The actor’s strike means less red carpet, fewer endeavors from Hollywood Studios, and overall less Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. Disney Studio continues to operate as a business, as do its theme parks. In fact, the Disney revolt led to the company seeking artificial intelligence employees, tech experts, and Disney animators.

These are the roles that contribute to the classic Disney experience, and also to the demand for immersive, AR- or AI-based interactions. Many of the positions are remote or hybrid, but Disneyland Shanghai has seen a recent uptick in job opportunities. Among them are marketing and Disney Media and entertainment roles.

Implications of Disney Entertainers on Strike and Human Workers

Recently, the codependence of Disney Studios and SAG AFTRA members is clear in the words of Fran Drescher. The onset of AI and alternative media options means that the strikes are a topic of interest for DC, Marvel, and other major Hollywood Studios. It tips the hand of Walt Disney World Resorts’ worldwide focus on human resources.

