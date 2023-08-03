DC’s Green Arrow Takes Firm Stance Against Hollywood Strikes

Amidst the messy SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, the former DC icon and reportedly anti-union actor is taking a lot of heat from the media.

Former Green Arrow and Anti-Union Actor

Known for his role in The Flash!, Stephen Amell played the iconic Green Arrow. Now, the anti-union actor has a different set of enemies as he made some extreme comments on social media (and not just about the continuity error in the DCU).

However, as the union strikes proceed and entertainment workers continue to struggle, the public didn’t receive the comments well. In fact, the report started a domino effect that actually resulted in support for union activists, strikers, and the actors and writers that brought us Green Arrow and The Flash!

Risks of Even One Anti-Union Actor Being Vocal

The actors and writers who portray DC Comic icons, whether they are pro- or anti-union entertainers, carry the tradition of storytelling. From DC drawing on Greek myth for Triton or Apollo, or turning to Lucifer Morningstar from the Bible, the virtue of entertainment shows in humankind’s evolution.

Experiencing a Strike on Storytelling: The Role of Pro- and Anti-Union Actors

It might be brighter thanks to high-def media and louder thanks to other technology, but the importance stands. The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, headed by Fran Drescher fight for fair conditions that account for that value.

Dissent against unions, even by one individual or the support of non-union jobs, can have alarming results. According to One Take News, Stephen Amell was that anti-union actor. Amell stated, “I do not support striking. I don’t. I think it’s a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing entirely frustrating.”

Stephen Amell doesn’t support the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. “I do not support striking. I don't. I think it's a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing entirely frustrating.” pic.twitter.com/Z8KzH8ciR5 — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) July 31, 2023

Green Arrow, a DC Universe Icon Faces Backlash

According to recent reports, the DC Universe icon, former Green Arrow actor, is backing down amidst the backlash. At least, the ex-Green Arrow anti-union actor says, “I would have preferred [the] actors’ strike comments never became public.”

The statement doesn’t acknowledge the Writers Guild, Fran Drescher, or the Screen Actors Guild. What Stephen Amell does is say that he would rather have the strike comments about union members remain quiet.

Hollywood Union Members and Supporters

Despite the wishes of Stephen Amell, things seldom stay silent in the world of Hollywood Actors, especially when union work is all over the media, defending the rights of many a SAG-AFTRA member and workers’ rights ranging from actors’ equity issues to other Los Angeles issues that call for a picket line.

Whether that’s remorse, or simply an anti-union actor regretting the vocal outburst, is up to the opinion of the masses.

