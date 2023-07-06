Exploring Disney World’s Heinous White Supremacist Problem

In the last few months, we’ve noticed a worrying trend at the Walt Disney World Resort. Is there a problem?

While Walt Disney World may be considered “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” it’s currently far from it. Sure, Guests pour into the Resort by the thousands every day to experience classic and iconic attractions like Space Mountain Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean, but Disney is facing quite a few issues at the moment.

Of course, there are always financial troubles looming over The Walt Disney Company, with Disney’s stock price sitting shakily on Wall Street as well as Disney+ numbers coming in well below expectations.

The recent corporate shakeups have not helped in this department, with The Walt Disney Company firing CEO Bob Chapek after a brief two-year tenure and replacing him with Disney veteran Bob Iger.

However, one of these issues seems to be out of Disney’s control, but this doesn’t make it any less concerning.

Over the last year, we’ve seen a worrying increase in bigoted behavior at the Walt Disney World Resort, making us ask why certain groups of people feel so empowered as of late.

To put it simply, we’ve seen groups of Nazis and other white supremacist factions protest at Disney World. Multiple times.

In June, a large group of protestors showed up with hate-filled flags and signs. Some carried Nazi flags, while others held various white power signs.

These actions prompted due outrage from fans and Guests alike, with public figures making their own statements. We even saw Disney family heiress Abigail Disney call out these “demonstrations,” stating that her grandfather is “rolling in his grave.”

To the large majority of the population, seeing Nazis and other white supremacist demonstrations is horrifying and disturbing. However, there seems to be a smaller group of people feeling particularly empowered recently.

These protests are certainly troubling, and it begs the question: why is this even happening at Disney?

The relationship between the state of Florida and the Walt Disney World Resort has never been under more stress. Amid political and legal battles with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who just announced his 2024 presidential bid, as well as the state takeover of Disney’s former Reeedy Creek District, tensions are at an all-time high.

This, of course, all started back when Disney publicly criticized Florida’s highly-controversial Parental Rights in Education Act, also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. This new legislation became the catalyst for political outrage for months.

This led to threats from Gov. DeSantis as well as other notable conservative figures. Some threats were outright absurd, like when a bill was proposed to remove “No-Fly” zones from both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Not only would this reduce the safety of Guests visiting, but it’s also just an incredibly ill-conceived idea.

Eventually, Disney’s Reedy Creek District came into the equation, with Gov. DeSantis threatening to strip Disney of its self-governing power.

The Reedy Creek Improvement Act essentially allowed Walt Disney World to reside in Florida unregulated, acting as its own “government” in a way. The act involved creating a special taxing district that acts with the same authority as a county government.

The legislation made the claim that landowners within the Reedy Creek Improvement District, primarily Walt Disney World, could be allowed to be solely responsible for paying the cost of providing typical municipal services like power, water, roads, fire protection, etc. Local taxpayers, meaning residents of Orange and Osceola County, would not have to pay for building or maintaining those services.

Now, the state of Florida owns and operates this district, which is now called the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. This resulted in a swarm of controversy that we still see to this day.

Some taxpayers even sued Gov. DeSantis outright, and they’re not the only ones taking legal action.

Earlier in 2023, Disney sued Gov. DeSantis and the new Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board members for violation of the First Amendment, alleging that the Governor’s actions were targeting the company and infringing upon its freedom of speech.

Eventually, The Walt Disney Company found itself sued by Gov. Ron DeSantis, entangling both groups in legal battles for the foreseeable future.

While the connection between DeSantis, Disney, and white supremacy may be slightly confusing, it’s important to realize just how intertwined these three truly are. Plenty of people have grown tired of Disney’s commitment to diversity and inclusion and made their opinions known. From slamming the company for bowing down to “woke” demands from Democrats and “The Left” to boycotting them entirely, Disney has never been so controversial for conservatives.

Even U.S. Senators called out Disney, calling them “woke” and threatening to end the company’s special privileges. These privileges included new legislation that would end Disney’s copyright protections. Fox News called out The Walt Disney Company as well, claiming they’ve gone “too woke.”

Gov. DeSantis’ attacks on Disney only put more fuel into the fire, giving certain groups more courage to show their disdain for Disney.

Things came to a head over the last few months, with one of the largest points of contention in the Disney Park community being the permanent closure of Splash Mountain. This decision was announced by Disney years ago, but to actually see such a beloved attraction shut its doors forever was a whole other thing.

Plenty of people called out Disney for bowing down to the “woke mob” once again. A petition was created to “Save Splash Mountain.” This online petition reached a shocking number of signatures and support, though this was all admittedly in vain.

One of the first of these heinous public demonstrations we saw occurred last summer at the same spot. A few protestors could be seen waving American flags as well as Nazi flags. Each one of these “protestors” covered their face despite being on one of the busiest roads in Florida. Some of these people were waving “DeSantis 2024” flags as well.

Thousands of Guests and drivers passed this group, making their message heard loud and clear.

In April of 2022, protestors showed up at the entrance to Walt Disney World with signs as well, though these were admittedly less racist.

A giant handmade sign was draped over the Disney World sign, turning the iconic purple welcome sign into a sign that read “Pedo World.” The Disneyland Resort was not immune to these protests other.

That same month, “anti-groomer” demonstrations broke out outside the Resort, with dozens of protestors waving signs that claimed Disney was “grooming” children. One sign claimed Disney was “programming” and “touting” children in cooperation with the CIA.

The future is bright for Disney, especially Walt Disney World. With several new rides and attractions opening recently at both EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, there’s never been a better time to visit. Guests can expect to find a whole host of new experiences at EPCOT soon when the Park’s transformation is complete.

However, with the most recent white supremacist protest, we can’t blame you for feeling a little confused and even uneasy.

The last thing Guests should see when entering “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is a bunch of Nazis, especially ones so scared of being caught that they cover their faces. Aside from being horrifically evil, this behavior is strictly illegal and prohibited, though there’s not much Disney can truly do about these “events.”

Gov. DeSantis has previously called out white supremacy demonstrations like this one, but with a DeSantis ticket set for 2024, we can only assume these types of misguided individuals will continue to engage in these heinous public acts as the battle between Florida and Walt Disney World continues.

