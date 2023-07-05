5-Year-Old “Flies Out” of Water Slide, Carried Away After Horrific Accident

A terrifying accident took place at an iconic southern water park, leaving a small child potentially seriously injured.

Theme parks are the ideal place for families to sit back and relax. Unfortunately, one family experienced a horrific accident as they were spending the day at a popular Southern location.

As reported by News Channel 9, a terrifying accident occurred at Lake Winnepesaukah, a beloved and extremely popular Georgia amusement park, one that left a young child potentially with serious injuries. The state of Georgia is currently investigating the terrifying incident involving the five-year-old child.

The child allegedly fell off of a water slide at the Lake Winnepesaukah amusement park. Self-proclaimed as “The South’s Favorite Amusement Park,” this iconic Park is located in Catoosa County.

The accident took place on Tuesday evening, with several eyewitnesses revealing more details on the horrifying situation. One visitor claims that they saw the child “fly out” of a green and yellow water slide. The Catoosa County Fire Department was able to confirm that the child fell around 15-20 feet off the waterslide, though which specific one is still yet to be determined.

At this time, the condition of the small child is unknown, but authorities are working quickly on figuring out the details and assessing the situation. The child was taken to the hospital.

Another visitor claims to have heard lifeguards blow whistles shortly after the child was spotted. The visitor says that they watched employees carry the child away.