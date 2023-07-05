Disney Closes Monorail Service to All Guests

Disneyland’s iconic Monorail service has just been put on hold as Disney begins a much-needed refurbishment.

When Guests visit the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts, they’re faced with a few obstacles. First is the price, which seems to constantly be increasing. Second is the weather, with the Walt Disney World Resort experiencing some absolutely brutal temperatures and humidity.

Third is the sheer size of these Resorts. Of course, Walt Disney World is far larger than the Disneyland Resort, but both can be difficult to navigate, especially if it’s Guests’ first time visiting. Disney Parks are fun, but the stress of getting to and from places can be a little much.

In comes the Monorail, which acts as a mode of transportation as well as an attraction in itself. It’s fun, kinda quick, and looks super cool, though it is admittedly quite dated.

Disney’s Monorail can be found at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, as well as at international Disney Resorts.

Unfortunately for West Coast Guests, the Monorail has just closed.

As we previously covered, starting on July 5, 2023, Disney’s iconic Monorail will now be closed at the Disneyland Resort, meaning Guests will be unable to ride this “futuristic” mode of transportation for quite some time as it undergoes a refurbishment.

The Disneyland Monorail will not reopen until August 31, giving Disney nearly two months to work on the train system.

In other Monorail-related news, Walt Disney World recently gave its Monorail a new look, specifically at the station where Guests hop aboard. Now, Guests will notice a brand-new sign welcoming them to this iconic and magical Disney creation.

Do you enjoy riding Disney’s Monorail? What’s your favorite way to get around the Disney Parks and Resorts? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all future Disney Park updates!