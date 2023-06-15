DeSantis No More, Disney Pitches New Project Outside Florida

To Ron DeSantis’ delight — or disgust — Disney is taking its millions of dollars outside of Florida as a new project has officially been pitched to another Governor.

Most Disney fans are tired of hearing the name Ron DeSantis after over a year of legal disputes between the Florida Governor and Walt Disney World Resort, throwing lawsuits back and forth, and turning the political disagreement into a tug-war for DeSantis’ ego. And apparently, Disney officials are also tired of fighting against DeSantis, as the company recently axed a billion-dollar project in Florida and continues to shift its focus on new projects outside the Sunshine State.

Disney CEO Bob Iger and Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products, recently pushed their schedules forward as they took the chance to set a meeting with California Governor Gavin Newsom, briefing him on one of the most important Disney projects in development, DisneylandForward.

As theme parks and entertainment journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) shared, the meeting between Bob Iger, Josh D’Amaro, and Gov. Gavin Newsom took place this Tuesday, hours before the California Governor made an appearance in Disneyland’s first-ever after-hours event celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community, Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday met with Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company and Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Newsom also received a briefing on DisneylandForward.

Governor Newsom’s appearance at the event and his dialogue with The Walt Disney Company have led some to consider him “the anti-DeSantis” as, contrary to the Florida Governor, Gavin Newsom seems to embrace Disney in his state and support the LGBTQIA+ community.

Earlier this year, Disneyland showed its determination to kick-start the multi-decade project that is DisneylandForward, as the company held multiple events to inform Anaheim residents about the project, aiming to pitch it to the government in early 2024. However, this meeting seemingly presented the perfect opportunity to push that date forward, hopefully boosting DisneylandForward and helping Disney to set this project in motion soon.

Nevertheless, it is essential to mention that Disney has not announced an official timeline for the DisneylandForward project. Inside the Magic will continue to bring you the latest updates as more information becomes available.

While Disney has not released any official statements addressing its situation in Florida or plans to leave the state, the ongoing legal conflict against Ron DeSantis is inevitably taking its toll.

The year-long battle has even caused other states like North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas to invite Disney to move, and many fans are blaming Governor Ron DeSantis for forcing Disney to deprive fans of new experiences, like Disneyland’s Pride Nite event.

More on Disney’s billion-dollar project, DisneylandForward

DisneylandForward is an initiative that seeks to update the outdated planning restrictions and regulations set by the City of Anaheim, allowing Disneyland to kick off new projects, including immersive lands inspired by fan-favorite Disney movies and franchises, rides, attractions, shopping and dining locations, entertainment venues, and more without having to replace beloved rides at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

DisneylandForward currently has concepts for new themed lands inspired by Frozen, Tangled, Peter Pan, Zootopia, Toy Story, and TRON, as well as a “bold” unique experience inspired by James Cameron’s Avatar franchise reportedly already in the works. However, DisneylandForward is a blue-sky project, and Disney could add more intellectual properties from its range of studios — including Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, and 20th Century Studios — modify its current plans and concepts, and even wholly scrap the lands mentioned above.

The possibilities for DisneylandForward are endless, and I, undoubtedly along with millions of Disney fans, can’t wait to see what the breathtaking project will bring to Walt Disney’s original theme park.

