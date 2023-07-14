New Development May Cancel Disney Channel Permanently

If you were born at any time in the past 40 years, you’ve undoubtedly been exposed to the Disney Channel in some former fashion. From the early days of Welcome to Pooh Corner and Good Morning Mickey to modern creations like Gravity Falls and Big City Greens, the selection of family-friendly programming has been a consistent part of TV culture for decades.

That all being said, television has changed since 1983, and the introduction of streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and even Disney+ has changed the environment. More importantly, the audience has changed as well. With the success and accessibility of streaming, the channel could be on the way out.

Saying Goodbye to the Disney Channel

Now that viewers have access to essentially any Disney Channel show they want through Disney+, the channel itself is slowly becoming irrelevant. Granted, not everybody subscribes to the streaming service, but where is the justification for keeping it on the air if most viewers go to the streaming route?

Although no formal announcement has been made on Disney’s part, networks like Disney XD have already been shut down in other parts of the world due to Disney+. Additionally, a new ad celebrating the channel’s 40th anniversary feels less like a celebration and more like a resignation.

Although the video above celebrates various shows like Phineas and Ferb, Kim Possible, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, and a slew of original movies like High School Musical and The Cheetah Girls, it feels more like an in memoriam video for the channel’s wake. The way the screen reads “Thank you for watching” before Bingo says “the end” is exceptionally telling.

Disney has made no official announcement, but this comes off as far too final to be just an ad used to honor the platform. This could be the company’s subtle way of taking a final bow before devoting all new shows entirely to streaming. Honestly, it’s anyone’s guess either way.

Do you think Disney Channel is being phased out? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!