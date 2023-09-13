Disney Officially Reveals Look of ‘Frozen’ Land in New Video

Disney Parks are no strangers to change, as they have been in a constant flux of expansions and updates. While attractions like Mission to Mars, The Great Movie Ride, and Splash Mountain have gone extinct, classics like Indiana Jones Adventure, Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway, and the entire land of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge have been welcomed additions. Another integration is set to debut which will immerse Disney guests in the World of Frozen.

As the new Frozen-themed land at Hong Kong Disneyland inches closer to its grand opening, Disney has released an exclusive inside-look featurette to showcase every detail in this new immersive experience. There will be several attractions that will thaw the coldest of Disney critics’ hearts. It has been recreated to appear like Princess Anna and Elsa’s enchanted kingdom of Arendelle.

The new World of Frozen will provide guests with a memorable attraction that commemorates Summer Snow Day. This is a festival that celebrates the day Princess Anna saved her sister and the kingdom with her act of love. Guests can partake in the festivities such as meeting with Elsa at her Ice Palace. Visitors are also encouraged to dress in the themes of the land where they can style their hair and paint their face like the royal sisters in the town square.

This new video showcases the look of Arendelle at night as well. It glows icy blue over the Arendelle Castle, Elsa’s Ice Palace, the North Mountain and the signature snowflake themed Friendship Fountain. Other striking landmarks will be the Bay of Arendelle with the fishing boat where Prince Hans caught Anna. The land will also feature the Clock Tower, which served as the backdrop for Anna and Hans’ “Love is An Open Door” routine.

NEW: Disney released more video from inside World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland – from day to night. The land officially opens on Nov. 20. pic.twitter.com/ZldCcijnUp — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) September 13, 2023

Hong Kong Disneyland’s featurette also showed viewers a glimpse of the ride Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs. Then the interactive play experience with Frozen characters in Playhouse in the Woods.

The World of Frozen will make its grand opening at Hong Kong Disneyland on November 20, 2023.

Are you excited for World of Frozen? Should they bring this land to the U.S.?