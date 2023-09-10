Disney Could Welcome LGBTQIA+ Performers for Iconic Roles in the Parks

Disney could double down on its support to the LGBTQIA+ community, inviting members to perform in iconic roles at the parks.

Disney’s support for the LGBTQIA+ community has taken a high toll on the company, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis engaging in a legal and political crusade against the company that has continued for over a year.

Regardless, it seems that Disney is ready to continue to support the LGBTQIA+ community, inviting its members to perform in a highly popular role at the parks.

Disney has revealed shocking announcements and plans for Walt Disney World Resort today as part of the Destination D23 event — including new expansions, reimagined lands, new characters debuting at the parks, massive changes to fan-favorite attractions, and the return of a beloved classic.

These announcements included the sad extinction of DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park to turn the land into an all-new immersive experience, rumored to be home to new attractions inspired by the Indiana Jones franchise and the award-winning Disney animation movie Encanto. But those are not the only plans Disney has for the famous film.

Per a Disney Auditions casting call, Disney is currently seeking character look-alikes for the role of Luisa as depicted in the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Encanto.

The casting call states that this role is for potential future special events, meaning that Luisa’s appearances at the Parks could be limited. Additionally, the site says that “Disney Character Performers play before thousands of guests each day in character greetings, sightings, and other experiences across the Walt Disney World Resort. Performers sign autographs, pose for pictures, and help create magical moments with guests of all ages.”

This casting could open a whole new world of possibilities for Luisa, one of Encanto’s most popular characters, as she could come to the parks in an all-new meet-and-greet experience with her sister Mirabel and her uncle Bruno, be part of a new live musical or show, perform during a parade, and more!

However, Disney has not released an official announcement stating the plans for this character. Only the casting call has been made public.

But perhaps the most positive point of this casting call is that Disney could be seeking performers in the LGBTQIA+ community to perform this role, as it does not state a specific gender for candidates.

The casting states Disney is seeking “Energetic and expressive candidates who are 5’10”- 6’1″ with warm, engaging, and outgoing personalities to portray:

Luisa: Sensitive and giving, Luisa is proud to shoulder the weight of her family’s burdens. With her gift of incredible strength, she looks after the Madrigals and the townsfolk, but also enjoys a chance to relax once in a while.”

This would not be the first time Disney has taken a massive leap in supporting members of the LGBTQIA+ community, as earlier this year, an international Disney Park invited trans women to audition for the roles of several Princesses and Heroines, including Cinderella, Princess Jasmine, Moana, Sleeping Beauty, Wendy, and many more, along with notorious villains as Cruella DeVil.

Inside the Magic will bring you all the updates on the planned appearance of Luisa at Walt Disney World Resort and the upcoming upgrades to the Orlando-based resort's four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT.

