DeSantis Picked the Right War but the Wrong Adversary

As the legal war between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and The Walt Disney Company continues, a recent report takes DeSantis’ side with a divisive view.

The Disney vs. DeSantis feud seems far from over, with both sides continuing to tug in their favor, ignoring the impact the conflict — which has been going on for over a year — is having on both parties, affecting public image and attendance in Disney’s case.

Unsurprisingly, the legal and political conflict has stirred strongly polarized opinions surrounding it, with some fearing for the company’s future, its permanence in Florida, and the lengths both parties are willing to go.

Additionally, the growing tension has even caused fans to point out a growing disfavor towards Florida from The Walt Disney Company. And while no official statement has addressed this opinion, ignoring it is becoming increasingly difficult.

However, a recent report sided with the Florida Governor, discussing a divisive view of the conflict and stating that DeSantis chose the wrong Disney battle but is fighting the right war. But is he really?

