Did You Know Single Men Cannot Enter This Theme Park?

Theme parks are often packed with fun for the entire family to enjoy, from attractions aimed at the youngest in the family to roller coasters and rides perfect for thrill-seekers of all ages, fun entertainment offerings, delicious snacks, and so much more.

Theme Park officials try to promote a family-friendly environment by enforcing rules and regulations all Guests must abide by during their visit, mainly referring to Guest behavior, restricted items, and dress code. However, a comedian was shocked to learn about a specific rule forbidding him from entering a family theme park.

Comedian Jeff Dye (@thejeffdye) recently posted a TikTok sharing his experience when trying to visit LEGOLAND during his tour. The comedian started the story by asking the audience, “Did you know you can’t go to LEGOLAND if you’re just one man?” before commenting that he found that out the hard way.

Jeff then commented that while on tour in Kansas City, he had twelve hours to kill before a show when he found out that the state has a LEGOLAND, which made him get a car service to go to the Park. However, the experience was nothing like he would’ve expected.

“I walked right up; I go ‘one for LEGOLAND.’ And he goes ‘nope,’” said the comedian before saying that the theme park employee explained that if you don’t have kids or family with you, you’re not allowed to enter the Park. “We don’t let just men into LEGOLAND,” were the words the comedian used.

When Jeff asked why this rule was being enforced, he said the employee explained, “Because here at LEGOLAND, we’re trying to reduce kidnapping.” This surprised the comedian, who said, “one, rude, I’m not a kidnapper, two, what do you mean reduce?” wondering how many kids were being kidnapped at LEGOLAND for them to say “reduce” and jokingly commenting how the Park was aware that some kids could get kidnapped, but that they couldn’t get rid of all of it.

The comedian jokingly said this rule was not reducing kidnapping but was increasing it, as he was “gonna find a kid to get in here.”

While this rule may sound unbelievable, after some research, we found out that it is an actual rule stated on the Park’s website, the first one, as a matter of fact. However, this rule applies to LEGOLAND Discovery Centers, the company’s indoor theme parks located across the country (and around the world). The LEGOLAND Discovery Center website states:

Can Adults Visit LEGOLAND Discovery Center Without Any Children? Adults must be accompanied by children to enter LEGOLAND Discovery Center. We will host exclusive adult nights for our Adult Fans of LEGO without children!

While the website does not provide an explanation for this rule, it states that LEGOLAND Discovery Center locations host exclusive nights for adult fans of LEGO without children, which is an excellent opportunity for those looking to visit one of these indoor theme parks.

LEGOLAND theme parks in California, Florida, and New York do not state this rule on their respective websites, meaning that all Guests are welcome to live an awesome day at LEGOLAND California Resort, LEGOLAND Florida Resort, and LEGOLAND New York Resort.

