Universal Orlando Confirms LGBTQ+ Support Beyond Pride Month

It’s June, which means it’s LGBTQ+ pride month!

As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has spent the last several months passing laws that target the transgender and LGBTQ+ community, it’s created a sense of unease in the Florida queer community. Many Disney Cast Members and Universal Team Members are members of this community, and Disney World’s public battle against DeSantis has center stage across the country.

While Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger has stated he doesn’t want Disney to push an agenda, he has admitted support for former-CEO Bob Chapek’s decision to not support DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill last year. It was also announced that Walt Disney World would host the largest LGBTQ+ summit in September as Disneyland announced its first official Pride event.

Rainbow pride displays have gone up around the Walt Disney World Resort, with merchandise and rainbow murals available in each Park and Disney Springs. However, many say it’s not enough in the wake of their overall silence. In contrast, Universal Orlando has just announced their full support and campaign to help the LGBTQ+ community.

Universal has a “Love is Universal” merchandise campaign, featuring their Park name and logo on a variety of merchandise, including cups, shirts, hats, lanyards, and more. In celebration of Pride Month, the Park has pledged massive support for the LGBTQ+ community with sales from their merchandise.

https://twitter.com/insideuniversal/status/1664292280318976017?s=61&t=i60cwUz5rjrffpJhJ3zTHw

“Through August, 100% of the profits from the Love is Universal merchandise will be donated to local organization including Zebra Youth, The Center Orlando, and onePULSE Foundation and their efforts tot support and engage the LGBTQ+ community,” the pledge states.

It’s an incredible show of support from a major Orlando employer and tourist destination. As of yet, Disney World has not made a similar commitment. As the Governor continues to wage war on the community, this show of support is more important than ever.