Universal Orlando Pledges Support to LGBTQ+ Community With Huge Donation

In a state that birthed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, Universal Studios is doubling down on its support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride celebrations are a theme park staple. Every June, Walt Disney World (along with Disneyland on the West Coast) retails its rainbow-adorned Disney Pride Collection in stores. This September, the Resort is also set to host the world’s biggest LGBTQ+ conference, sponsored by the likes of Apple, McDonald’s, and Amazon.

Universal also goes big for Pride Month, launching an annual “Love is Universal” collection. A cut of the profits is always donated to LGBTQ+ charities – but this year, the Resort is going a step further and donating 100% of its profits.

Twitter account @InsideUniversal shared pictures from stores inside Universal Orlando Resort, where signs pledge to donate all profits to local communities until August.

Through August, 100% of profits from the Love is Universal merchandise will be donated to local organizations including Zebra Youth, The Center Orlando and onePULSE Foundation and their efforts to support and engage the local LGBTQ+ community.

In 2022, just 10% of profits were donated to charity – specifically, the National Pulse Memorial & Museum. Opened that same year, the museum is dedicated to the victims of the shooting that occurred at Pulse nightclub in 2016. This saw 49 people killed, including six Universal Orlando Resort employees.

The Resort later created a memorial commemorating its lost Team Members. A mural lists all six names of those who died – Jonathan Camuy, Anthony Laureano Disla, Xavier Emmanuel Serrano-Rosado, Shane Tomlinson, Luis Vielma, and Jerald Wright – on the side of the Pantages Theatre, home to Universal Orlando’s Horror Make-Up Show, on Hollywood Boulevard.

The names are written in gold lettering inside a winged heart, underneath which lies the inscription: “Carrying messages of peace, love & hope to the stars.”

The “Love is Universal” collection includes shirts, hats, license plates, accessories, and a brand-new Spirit Jersey, and is available online and in stores across Universal Orlando.