Universal Stomped Out by Disney World for Best Theme Park Ride

It looks like Universal Orlando Resort has been beaten out by Walt Disney World for Best Theme Park Ride of 2023, according to a new report. The ride is located inside of EPCOT and opened in 2022.

Disney World Continues Despite Recent Setbacks

Disney World has seen its fair share of ups and downs in 2023. Disney continues to persevere from heat waves to Nazis protesting in the Resort. Disney’s most significant news is the intense and protracted legal battle against Florida’s Ron DeSantis. For those unaware of the ongoing legal battle between DeSantis and Disney, here are some quick updates to get you back on track.

Lately, there’ve been a few slight stirrings regarding the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, something that’s been catching the attention of those backing Governor Ron DeSantis. But let’s zoom out for a moment. Until now, there hasn’t been much official news except for the buzz that surfaced last week.

In an official legal document, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District responded with its response to Disney World’s federal law against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the district board. This 29-page paper lays out what DeSantis aims to achieve – basically, he wants the courts to throw out the lawsuit. This move prevents negative marks as he gears up for a potential 2024 Presidential run next year.

But aside from this political drama, Disney World also opened a few new rides. In May 2022, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened to the general public after years of construction inside of EPCOT. The ride was met with criticism like all Disney attractions but was well received after some time. The main problem with this attraction was, like Tron Lightcycle / Run over at Disney’s Magic Kingdom park, the line is not an in-person line but a virtual queue. Guests have to be up at a particular time in the early morning hours to attempt to get on the attraction. The usual timeframe to begin to enter the queue is as early as 7 a.m.

Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT Voted Best Theme Park Ride in Orlando

But after 15 months of this attraction being open to the public inside of EPCOT, guests would appear to be enjoying it. They’re enjoying it so much that Best of Orlando, a popular publication in Central Florida, has voted this ride to be the best theme park ride, beating the likes of Velocicoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

Reading through Orlando Weekly's Best of Orlando 2023 list, and readers voted Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind as the best theme park ride over Jurassic World VelociCoaster (2nd) and Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure (3rd). pic.twitter.com/83wAdH0NgF — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) August 24, 2023

Ashley Carter, a respected reporter from MyNews13 and an industry insider, posted the above tweet after the news broke out that Cosmic Rewind won best attraction, beating out the competition from Universal Orlando Resort. Velocicoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure are located inside Islands of Adventure. Velocicoaster is inside the Jurassic Park section of Islands, while Hagrid’s is in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Hogsmeade.