Disney Shoves All Its New Offerings Out of Florida, Thanks DeSantis

It’s getting too hard to ignore the company’s disfavor as Disney shoves all its new offerings out of Florida. Is DeSantis to thank for this?

Disney this, DeSantis that. Appointments, resignations, lawsuits, and more have surrounded Walt Disney World Resort for over a year, causing a palpable tension to grow around the Orlando-based resort, harming local businesses, and forcing hundreds of fans to reconsider their trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth.

The growing tension and ongoing legal and political battle has even caused Disney to withdraw billion-dollar projects from Florida, possibly announcing the company’s exodus from the Sunshine State. Additionally, Disney officials continue to push forward on a multi-decade investment out of Florida, officially pitching the idea to local government.

Disney’s most recent announcement just stroked the fire of disfavor towards Florida, shoving new offerings into an upcoming location and putting Disney World to shame even before the new land’s official opening.

Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) recently teased the debut of two brand-new characters for this year’s Oogie Bogie Bash events at Disney California Adventure, with fans guessing the arrival of Judge Doom from Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) and Yokai from Big Hero 6 (2014). You can see the video below:

Let the frightfully fun guessing begin! Which two villains are joining this year’s Immersive Treat Trails at #OogieBoogieBash – A Disney Halloween Party? 🎃 👻 pic.twitter.com/KqnuTaNbrA — Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) August 25, 2023

With the upcoming debut of Yokai and an all-new Immersive Treat Trail surely to be found in the newly reimagined San Fransokyo Square in Disney California Adventure, the upcoming location is already putting Walt Disney World Resort and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party to shame, even ahead of the official opening of San Fransokyo Square later this month.

An all-new land with shops and dining locations, its own meet-and-greet location, and now an all-new character and Immersive Treat Trail? When Disney World simply got Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, and Clarabelle Cow dressed as the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus (1993)? Tell me how that’s fair.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Disney’s favoritism has become evident.

Disneyland sparked a heated debate and received harsh criticism online after the debut of Ernesto de la Cruz from Coco (2017), Mother Gothel from Tangled (2010), and Madam Mim from The Sword in the Stone (1963), as well as the surprise appearance of Tío Bruno from Encanto (2021) during last year’s Oogie Boogie Bash.

Additionally, Disney recently received backlash for the debut of Ahsoka Tano at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park following the premiere of the Disney+ original series Ahsoka last week. However, while Disney hasn’t revealed any official plans to bring Ahsoka Tano to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World Resort, fans are hopeful to see the beloved character make her way to Florida soon.

Unfortunately, the reason triggering this disparity will likely remain a mystery, whether it be because of the ongoing legal battle between Disney and DeSantis, logistics, the size of each resort — as clearly Walt Disney World Resort is way bigger than Disneyland Resort — the popularity of each Disney Parks location, or the high demand for Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie Bash compared to Walt Disney World Resort and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

