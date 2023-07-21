Disney Introducing Ticket Voiding System, Could Your Next Trip Be Affected?

Disneyland officials are implementing a process to void certain Park tickets. Will these new measures affect you on your next Disney trip?

Disneyland Resort and Disney Parks worldwide, for that matter, have recently seen an increasing number of incidents involving unruly Guests affecting other parkgoers and their experiences with their behavior. From violent brawls to shameless rule-breaking, entitled and reckless actions, Cast Members being assaulted, Guests smuggling restricted items, and more, Guests visiting Disney Parks are pushing the company to introduce and enforce additional security measures to control this behavior.

And according to a recent report, the Happiest Place on Earth will be the first Disney Park in the world to introduce a system to void certain tickets thanks to unruly parkgoers.

From hours-long virtual lines to Disneyland’s website crashing and an overall disastrous experience while trying to snag tickets to the exclusive event, this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash continues to cause waves. After an unlikely operation formed to stop “scalpers” (or ticket resellers) taking advantage of the upcoming separately ticketed Halloween party at Disney California Adventure, Disneyland officials have reportedly taken matters into their own hands, establishing a process “for investigating resold tickets that may be voided where appropriate.”

The bold resellers list Oogie Boogie Bash tickets for over three times their actual value on retail websites like eBay, StubHub, and Craigslist. And while fans are desperate to gain access to one of the 25 nights of the exclusive yearly celebration, they could inadvertently be putting themselves at risk of having their tickets to the event voided by Disneyland Cast Members and officials and possibly gaining a lifetime ban from the Southern California Disney Resort, as Disneyland’s website clearly states that tickets are non-transferable and may not be sold.

As purchasing tickets to Disneyland Resort’s Oogie Boogie Bash continues to become increasingly difficult for Disney fans each year, it would appear that Disneyland officials continue to explore different alternatives to ensure fair opportunities for Guests in future events. However, the results of this new system are yet to be seen.

Guests lucky enough to have snagged tickets to this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure will be able to enjoy early admission to the event, an exclusive seasonal parade, immersive treat trails, unique character interactions, and undoubtedly the chance to meet new characters from fan-favorite Disney movies, as it has happened in previous years.

