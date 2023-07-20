Disney Guest Invades Parade, Endangers Characters

Theme Park vacations are exhausting, but this family needed coffee so desperately that one Guest was willing to walk into a moving Disney parade to get it!

As stories of fights at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort go viral, Disneyland Paris deals with its own behavioral issues. The European Disney Park has seen Guests climbing into topiaries and one family sneaking a knife past security to cut a birthday cake in a restricted area.

In a recent video from @magical_day_ on TikTok, a woman ran through Disney Stars on Parade on Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland Park (Paris):

The Guest’s motivation for risking her and the performers’ lives by walking in front of moving, thousand-pound Disney parade floats? It appears to have been coffee. She is seen carrying four or five hot drinks stacked on each other, presumably to family members watching the performance. If she collided with any of the performers, she could’ve burnt them or toppled them over.

As she passed, multiple Disney Characters shook their heads, but the video ended before any Disney Cast Members got involved. At other Disney Parks, Guests have been banned for interrupting parade performances.

Disney Parks fans weren’t happy about this Guest’s behavior.

“People are so stupid. Seriously,” @galaxytcb wrote.

“How stupid [can] someone be,” @jeepeeb added. “Imagine what the visitor would say if something went wrong.”

Never walk into a moving Disney parade. If you must cross the street, speak to the nearest Disney Cast Member who can escort you to a safe walkway.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.