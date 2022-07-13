Disney Park Modifies Beloved Parade Due to High Temperatures

How hot was it at Disneyland Paris today? Hot enough for some of the beloved characters of Disney’s Stars On Parade to sit out.

For starters, if you are not familiar, Disney’s Stars on Parade is described as:

Magic is in the air as the world-famous Disney Stars on Parade passes through Disneyland Park! Admire Disney Characters on their colourful floats against a backdrop of enchanting music and immerse yourself in Disney stories like never before.

With temperatures reaching the mid-nineties, the Disneyland Paris parade changed course to a heatwave-friendly version that limited character appearances. Parade experiences Dream and Shine Brighter were also changed to accommodate the blistering temperatures.

Twitter user PixieDust Tweeted about today’s modified performances:

Modified version of Disney’s Stars On Parade today due to the high temperatures #disneylandparis Disney’s Stars On Parade 13 July 2022 – Heatwave version – Disneyland Paris

(Video) Modified version of Disney’s Stars On Parade today due to the high temperatures #disneylandparis Disney’s Stars On Parade 13 July 2022 – Heatwave version – Disneyland Parishttps://t.co/HOoV9xbFeo pic.twitter.com/oebqRmG2ZX — PixieDust (@Pixiedust_be) July 13, 2022

Viewers will notice that the iconic parade set off without appearances from the Peter Pan float, Captain Hook, Mr. Smee, Buzz Lightyear, and other parade regulars. Guests might also notice that the performers following the route on foot are moving a bit slower than usual, at times opting to walk rather than dance.

PixieDust also shared photos of the modified version of the parade, writing:

Heatwave performance today of Dream.. And Shine Brighter! 🌡 ☀️ #DisneylandParis #DisneyParks

If you are looking for a full video of the modified mid-summer performance, PixieDust shared footage on their YouTube channel:

This isn’t the first time the parks have implemented such safety measures. In fact, parade’s have been modified for the safety of Guest and Cast Members alike for years, most obviously during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Disney World, for example, warns of these types of adjustments on their website, stating the following:

“Theme parks, Disney Resort hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences and other offerings may be modified, limited in capacity and subject to limited availability or closure. Additionally, attractions, experiences (such as shows and parades), services and amenities may have limited availability or may remain closed. We will provide more information as it becomes available. “

No matter the issue, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts appear to remain committed to making the necessary adjustments in order to prove a safe and healthy environment for all those who continue to visit and work there.

What are your favorite tips for staying cool in the parks? Let us know in the comments below!