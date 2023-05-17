How To Cure the Post-Disney Blues: Plan the Next Trip!

Although Walt Disney World is known for being the “most magical place on Earth,” it can also be one of the most exhausting places on Earth. Between the heat, excitement, long days, walking, and so much more, a Disney vacation can be just as stressful and exhausting as it is enjoyable.

A recent Disney World Guest took to Reddit to ask for advice on how to recover from a post Disney World trip, saying they’re physically and mentally exhausted after “8 days of walking and rope dropping and staying to the park close everyday.” They ended by jokingly asking if planning the next trip was the best cure, with several comments suggesting the same. “It certainly helps with the post-Disney blues, if not the physical exhaustion,” commented u/Mountaineer78.

However, some of the comments had pretty useful advice, such as u/aurora_highwind, who had many suggestions on how to slow down at the Parks. They said they’re intentional about making time for breaks and rest, including midday breaks back at the Resort, never rope dropping more than two days in a row, and making sure to spend some time cooling down by the pool. They then explained that although they understand the mentality of spending a lot of money on tickets and getting your money’s worth, that it just isn’t worth it to them to run themselves into the ground and be exhausted and sore the entire time.

Others, like u/ShortyColombo, suggested going back to a regular eating schedule, getting lots of sleep, and taking at least one to two days off of work if possible to allow yourself time to rest and decompress. Other great tips were to find Disney Resort playlists on Spotify or YouTube to help fight off post-Disney blues, although u/FrozenFrac suggests the opposite. “I do a little Disney Detox. Stay in as much as possible to give the mind and body time to recharge, don’t consume Disney content, enjoy spending regular amounts of money on food.”

At the end of the day, it all depends on the individual person, but making sure to get plenty of sleep, healthy, whole food, and an extra day off before returning to work or a normal schedule seem to be the top pieces of advice for dealing with post-Disney exhaustion.

What are your top tips for beating the Disney blues and post-trip exhaustion? Share your advice with Inside the Magic in the comments below!