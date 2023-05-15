How to Stay Hydrated at Disney World

The temperatures are climbing in Orlando! Summer is just around the corner, meaning schools will be out and Guests will flock to one of the country’s most popular vacation spots, the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. While Orlando is a near-perfect location for a vacation, it comes with one major caveat – the weather.

Especially in the summer in Florida, the weather can be unpredictable. However, there is one thing that’s certain – it’s going to be hot and humid. Because of this, one of the most important things you need to do on your Walt Disney World vacation is to drink water. Disney has a lot of delicious drinks, sodas, and alcoholic beverages to try, so much so that many Guests often forget to drink water. This makes Guests being treated for heat exhaustion (or worse, heat stroke) a daily occurrence at the Parks. Don’t let forgetting to hydrate ruin your vacation!

Here are some of our favorite ways to stay hydrated at the Disney Parks – and save some money while you do it!

Bring a Refillable Water Bottle

A refillable water bottle is something that every Guest who visits the Walt Disney World Resort should be doing. Not only can you fill it up at water fountains and bottle refill stations, but it means you won’t be spending money on buying individual bottles, which can cost you $3.75 a pop or more. That will add up quickly throughout the day! If you want to add some electrolytes, try packing a few packages of powdered Gatorade or Liquid IV, or your preferred powder of choice.

Ask for Water at Quick Service

Quick-service restaurants will give you a cup of ice water for free – even if you’d like a soda at lunch, order ice water alongside your drink so you remember to drink more. Be advised that some people don’t like the taste of Florida tap water. It’s perfectly safe to drink, though, it just comes from a well, which produces a different flavor.

Buy a Case of Water

If you don’t like the taste of Florida tap water and don’t want to carry a bottle around, consider heading to Publix or Walmart when you arrive and buying a case of water to keep in your hotel room. That way, you can throw a bottle or two into your bag on your way out the door, and the entire case will cost you the same amount as it would to buy just one bottle in the Parks!

Limit Caffeine and Alcohol Intake

Of course, you are more than welcome to start your day with a Disney Starbucks or drink around the world at EPCOT. However, be prepared to drink a lot more water to compensate, as both caffeine and alcohol will dehydrate you quicker. Try to stick to just your morning coffee, and save alcohol for when the temperatures cool off in the evening.