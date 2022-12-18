Disney Expert Shares Favorite Tips For Visiting Disney World

Disney World is a magical place to spend your vacation or time with family. There are so many Parks and activities to explore, with adventure around every turn.

The Walt Disney World Resort is also massive compared to some of the other Disney Parks and is very spread out. There are many hotels, dining locations, and several other options for entertainment that might overwhelm Guests.

This is why @mickeytravelsamber decided to share some tips on TikTok for how to get the most out of your time at Disney World.

Below are the tips that @mickeytravelsamber provides in this video:

Screenshot your plans on the My Disney Experience app ahead of time, as this app can sometimes shut down.

If you plan to take a rest day during your visit, stop by your Resort’s front desk to get a list of activities. Walt Disney World Resort hotels have similar activities, but if you’re staying at a Disney Vacation Club Resort, you can visit the Community Hall for additional activities, which may have fees. The poster also notes that each Resort has multiple pools and an arcade.

You can watch the fireworks from different locations, such as rides in the air like PeopleMover or Dumbo The Flying Elephant, to avoid crowds. The downside is that you won’t see the projections on the castle. However, you can also get a good view of the fireworks from behind the castle.

If you want to stay at a Value Resort, @mickeytravelsamber recommends staying at Disney’s Pop Century Resort or Disney’s Art of Animation Resort to be able to take the Disney Skyliner, as buses are available but can be crowded.

However, you’re not limited to staying at one hotel. You can do a split stay if you want to stay at multiple Resorts. Disney will accommodate you by providing luggage and bag transfers to your new Resort.

If you purchase more days of Park tickets, they become cheaper. The poster notes that by adding the additional Park day, you’re only spending about $20-40 more per person.

Regarding food, @mickeytravelsamber suggests limiting table service, or sit-down restaurants, to one a day, as they can dig into your time that you could spend elsewhere at the Parks.

If you’re staying on Disney property, purchase a refillable mug that you can refill at the Resort as long as you’re staying there. You can’t refill these in the Parks, but you can take them to refill with water.

If you can go off Disney property, either by a rideshare service or with your own vehicle, visit the Disney Character Warehouse outlet stores, which have discounted Park merchandise.

And lastly, consider using a travel planner who specializes in Disney destinations and whose services are free. They can help you plan your trip by providing tips, booking dining reservations, and helping you create a Parks checklist.

Which of these Disney World tips resonated with you the most? Are there any more helpful tips you would add to this list?