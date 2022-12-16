Disney Park Left a Ghost Town During Peak Season

During Christmas time, millions of Guests flock to Walt Disney World Resort each year to bring in the season’s greetings. Crowds can get pretty crazy at Disney Parks during this time of year.

The holiday season at Walt Disney World is always a magical time. The Theme Parks are adorned with twinkling lights and festive decorations, and the air is filled with holiday music. Despite the holiday crowds, the atmosphere is always cheerful and joyous. Everyone seems to be in a good mood, and there is a sense of camaraderie among the visitors.

Visitors can enjoy festive treats such as gingerbread cookies, hot cocoa, and holiday-themed cocktails. Overall, the holiday season at Disney is a joyous and magical time filled with holiday cheer and plenty of opportunities to create special memories with loved ones.

Even though it’s expected that Disney Parks are supposed to be packed with Guests during Christmas time, this was not the case at one popular destination at Walt Disney World Resort.

Inside The Magic had learned that when one Guest took a trip to Blizzard Beach earlier this week, the Disney Water Park couldn’t be more empty.

According to one Park goer, Disney’s Blizzard Beach was a ghost town with almost no Guests to be found. The Guest went on to say, “Blizzard Beach was a great experience and a nice change of pace when juxtaposed against the holiday crowds at the theme parks. I enjoyed being able to walk right onto all the rides. The Cast Members working were all friendly and happy to host the few Guests roaming the Park!”

We happened to get a look at an exclusive photo of what the Park looked like while being pretty much empty. Take a look for yourself.

This time of year weather isn’t the best fit for going to a water park, but it is still rare to see any Disney Park this empty during the Holiday season.

If you are brave enough to deal with the climate, this is the best time to visit Disney’s Blizzard Beach.

Would you go to Disney’s Blizzard Beach during the wintertime? Let us know by leaving us a comment below.

