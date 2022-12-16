Disney World Sets Closure Date on Popular Family Activities

The Walt Disney World Resort is an exciting place to spend your vacation or time with family and friends, especially around the holidays. There is so much to see and do, from the attractions to the shows and parades to seeing your favorite characters, and everything in between!

But aside from the Parks, there are so many activities you can experience at Disney World. There are plenty of shopping and dining experiences at Disney Springs, there are two water parks to enjoy, and there are so many outdoor recreational activities you can find as well.

One of these recreational activities is miniature golf, and one of the places you can find this activity is Winter Summerland Miniature Golf, located near Blizzard Beach Water Park.

However, we learned today that the Winter Summerland Miniature Golf courses will be undergoing a refurbishment in January 2023. Per Disney World’s website, the Summer Course will be closed from January 17 through January 23, 2023, and after that, the Winter Course will be closed from January 24 through January 30, 2023. While each course is closed for refurbishment, the other will be available for Guests to play.

If you’re not familiar with this mini golf location, there is a story behind it. Per Disney World:

Winter Summerland is different from any other miniature golf course you’ve ever experienced. That’s because Santa Claus, himself, designed it! Late one Christmas Eve, as Santa was flying back to the North Pole, he discovered snow in Florida. After surveying the strange sight, he decided to build a vacation destination for his off-duty elves, a Winter Summerland. Seeing that the only thing Winter Summerland lacked was a golf course, Santa and his elves divided into 2 camps, one that enjoyed the warm Florida sun and another that preferred the snow and cold of the North Pole. The elves then built 2 distinctly different 18-hole golf experiences: a sand course named “Summer” and a snow course named “Winter.”

Do you enjoy mini golfing? Have you ever been to Winter Summerland before? Share your experience in the comments!