Photos Reveal How “Unmagical” Disney World Can Be During Christmas

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Mark Friedman Leave a comment
minnie's wonderful christmastime fireworks

Credit: Disney Parks Blog

During the holiday season, millions of Guests flock to Walt Disney World Resort each year to bring in the season’s greetings.

Artwork for Mickey Saves Christmas

Related: Disney World Christmas Tickets Almost Gone, Few Dates Left

Christmas time at Walt Disney World can be a “magical” time for families. Between the fantastic attractions, beautiful decorations, decadent treats, and spectacular shows, there are endless ways for families to spend the special occasion together.

The one thing that most vacation planners don’t realize is that everyone else who is taking a trip to Disney World is expecting the same thing.

Visitors of “the most magical place on earth” expect a vacation full of joy and happiness; however, reality begins to sink in when looking at some photos. This is what to expect when you try to enter Animal Kingdom.

Animal Kingdom Entrance
Credit: Chris Epifanio

You think that’s bad; Magic Kingdom is even worse. Expect to wait at least 15 minutes to get into the gate.

Magic Kingdom Entrance
Credit: Matthew Elfenbein

Related: Your Complete Guide to the Holidays at Walt Disney World In 2022

For December of this year, one-day single-park tickets run between $139 and $159. To make matters worse, if you visit and want to go to more than one Disney Park each day, one-day Park Hopper tickets will cost you between $199 and $224. For Park ticket prices for more than $200 a day in some instances during peak season, is the cost worth this?

Once you finally get into the Parks at Walt Disney World Resort, don’t expect things to get any better. For instance, this is what you can expect it to look like when waiting for the world-famous Fireworks show.

Getting Around Magic Kingdom
Credit: Jesse Holeman

Let’s check in on EPCOT’s Candlelight Processional. Does this wait seem like a memory in the making?

EPCOT Crowds
Credit: Chris Epifanio

And finally, once it’s time to go home, you should expect this. Our suggestion, take your time.

Exiting The Park Looks Easy
Credit: Deanna Pooley

Are you trying to make an early exit? It isn’t any easier to leave Magic Kingdom during the daytime.

Exiting Magic Kingdom
Credit: Matthew Elfenbein

Related: Disney Park Closed Indefinitely, Photos Reveal New Details

As you can see, a visit to Walt Disney World during the Holidays, in theory, may seem relaxing, but in reality, it could be quite the struggle.

You be the judge. Do you think visiting Walt Disney World Resort during Christmas is worth the money? Let us know what you think by leaving a comment below.

Tagged:Animal KingdomEpcotHoliday SeasonMagic KingdomWalt Disney World

Mark Friedman

My name is Mark Friedman, and I am a passionate fan of Disney. As a native Floridian, visits to Walt Disney World were a frequent vacation for my family when I was growing up. When I am not writing articles for Inside The Magic, I spend most of my time with my wife and kids. During my day job, I typically track the stock market looking for currently underappreciated businesses. Outside of family and work, my other two full-time passions are Florida Atlantic University Athletics and spending time volunteering for my fraternity, Alpha Epsilon Pi.

Be the first to comment!