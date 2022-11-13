Disney World Christmas Tickets Almost Gone, Few Dates Left

Since 202, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced countless experiences to vanish at The Walt Disney World Resort. Fron cancellations and closures, the overall experience looks quite different than it did pre-COVID. However, Disney is slowly bringing back all our favorite events.

One of the most requested and popular events has already returned to the Magic Kingdom!

November 8 marked the official return of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at The Walt Disney World Resort! This means that for the first time since 2019, Guests can once again enjoy the festivities and seasonal fun at Magic Kingdom.

The festive event runs from November 8 to December 22 and is exclusive to The Walt Disney World Resort. The most important thing to remember about this party is that it’s a hard-ticketed event, meaning Guests will need a ticket to stay in the Park for all the celebrations.

Seasonal delights await you at this incredible late-night Magic Kingdom event! Snow falls on Main Street, U.S.A., as you enjoy the holiday season with your family. You might even catch a glimpse of Santa Clause during Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade!

Unfortunately, if you haven’t made your arrangements yet, you may be out of luck. When taking a look at all of the available dates, only two remain. As of publishing this article, tickets are only available for December 13 and December 15:

Tickets for this event sell for $169 per adult and $159 per child. It’s also important to note that regular tickets to Magic Kingdom are already sold out for a week in November and December.

Do you have your tickets yet?

