Cast Members Swarm After Guests Sneak Knife Into Disney Park

Disney Cast Members surrounded a group of Disneyland Paris Guests this week after the family brought a knife into Disneyland Park (Paris).

Millions of Guests celebrate life milestones at Disney Parks across the globe each year. But if your celebrations include blocking a crowded pedestrian walkway with a picnic blanket and wielding a cake-cutting knife… you might want to party in your Resort hotel room!

Reddit user u/Erikthered65 shared this photo of Disney Cast Members interrupting a family’s birthday celebration in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle. The family laid out a large velvet blanket complete with an extravagant cake and a cake knife at the end of busy Main Street, U.S.A.:

Got some real interesting folks today. These ones have set up a birthday right outside the castle.

Disneyland Paris permits outside food and picnicking, but only in select areas. It appears this incident occurred moments before a parade or show was about to begin, meaning that the family was blocking significant traffic flow in the area around Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Disneyland Paris Rules

Check the rules before bringing anything questionable on your visit to Disneyland Park (Paris), Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village. But note that, ultimately, admission is up to Disney Cast Members’ discretion – so it’s best to leave things at home if you’re uncertain that they’ll be permitted. Disneyland Paris forbids:

All illicit or hazardous substances, alcoholic beverages, glass bottles, dangerous objects (particularly any offensive or defensive weapons of any type) or objects that appear to be weapons or toy guns (also including toy blasters, squirt guns, etc.), that could endanger visitor security in the Parks, are prohibited.

Any items that may disturb other visitors (vuvuzelas, loud speakers, horns).

Handheld camera/cell phone extension poles, such as selfie sticks.

Any recreational devices such as drones and remote control toys.

Any items that we may deem harmful, disruptive or inappropriate.

