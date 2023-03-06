Disney Character Endangers Parade and Guests In Viral Video

A viral video recently showed a Disney character as he endangers a parade and Guests around him. What caused this reckless behavior?

Disney Parks worldwide are among the most popular locations for millions of families every year. With immersive storytelling that has kept The Walt Disney Company at the top of the entertainment industry for 100 years, beloved rides and attractions, memorable character interactions, and world-class entertainment offerings, including parades, musicals, live shows, and more! However, incidents can always happen at Disney Parks, putting the performances, Cast Members, and Guests at risk.

A viral video recently shared by @_disney._stuff_ on TikTok showed a Disney character as he endangered a parade performance, Cast Members, and Guests around him by acting recklessly.

In the video, we can see Pluto violently rocking the parade float in what seems to be the opening of the Dream… and Shine Brighter! parade at Disneyland Paris, shocking the driver of the parade float, who appeared to yell at the Disney character to make him stop that unacceptable behavior. Fortunately, the incident didn’t escalate as Pluto was the only character on the parade float, and he stopped rocking it as the float entered Main Street, U.S.A. You can see the video below:

Pluto rocking the float. Cred megdev #disney #disneyparks #disneyworld #disneyland #disneylandparis #pluto #disneytiktok #disneycharacter #disneytok

While Disney officials undoubtedly ensure the safety of all Guests, Cast Members, and Disney character performers by setting the highest safety standards for every parade float, ride, restaurant, and store in the Parisian Disney Park, seeing the parade float shaking so violently must’ve been shocking for Guests waiting to see their favorite characters in the Dream… and Shine Brighter! parade at Disneyland Paris.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time a parade has been disturbed at Disneyland Paris. Inside the Magic reported on a woman jumping onto the moving parade float during a performance of Dream… and Shine Brighter! and a child putting himself at risk by running between parade floats during a presentation of Mickey’s Halloween Celebration, a seasonal parade at Disneyland Paris.

Inside the Magic has also reported similar incidents beyond Parisian borders, with children tackling Disney characters endangering them during a parade at Disneyland Resort, a suspicious person jumping in the middle of a parade at Tokyo Disneyland, and a parade being stopped at Walt Disney World Resort.

On the bright side, Disneyland Paris remains the number one Disney Park in the world, with the most fantastic and advanced entertainment offerings. Walt Disney Studios Park recently welcomed an all-new drone show inspired by the MCU, illuminating the sky above Avengers Campus — and stirring debate about a popular attraction being rethemed. And this summer, Walt Disney Studios Park will light up with magic as Disney turns a 20-year-old joke into a new live show, possibly taking over the Animagique Theater and replacing the Mickey and the Magician show.

If you haven’t had the chance to enjoy Dream… and Shine Brighter! at Disneyland Paris, the official site describes the Disney parade as follows:

Prepare to be amazed by Dream… and Shine Brighter! – a joyful daytime show specially created for the 30th Anniversary. Watch in awe as a flurry of festive fun transforms Central Plaza into a colourful extravaganza. Get your dancing shoes ready for the brand-new, toe-tapping 30th Anniversary song. And make sure you wave to all the Disney Characters happily making their way to the celebration in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle. From Mickey, Minnie and their friends dressed in shiny 30th Anniversary costumes, to familiar faces from iconic Disney movies – there are so many to see!

Have you ever seen a Disney character goofing around during a parade? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments below!