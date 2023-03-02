Disney Parks Double Down on Diversity and Accessibility Efforts

Disney Parks worldwide continue to push for diversity and accessibility, aiming to provide the best experience for all Guests. And the latest step sure is swell!

The Walt Disney Company is firmly committed to helping create a “World of Belonging,” constantly pushing for diversity and inclusion across the Disney Parks and the entire company, seeking better representation of all cultures, sexual identities, and minorities. Per Disney, “Disney is committed to celebrating an inclusive, respectful world. We create authentic and unforgettable stories, characters, experiences, and products that capture the imagination of our global audiences.”

Last year, Inside the Magic‘ reported on significant efforts from Disneyland Paris to ensure better accessibility for all Guests visiting Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park at the Parisian Resort with the successful implementation of audio descriptions across the Resort for visually impaired Guests, with locations like attractions, restaurants, hotels, and more added to this new system, helping immerse visually impaired and blind Guests in the magic of Disneyland Paris. This massive step forward in accessibility was taken in collaboration with the AudioSpot app.

And this year, Disneyland Paris continues to push for better accessibility, as the musical show Mickey and the Magician — currently performing at the Animagique Theater in Walt Disney Studios Park — recently welcomed French Sign Language actors who now interact with Disney characters on the award-winning show, becoming a part of the story.

The announcement was shared by Disneyland Paris News EN (@DLPNewsEN) on Twitter.

Our award-winning show Mickey and the Magician is back at #DisneylandParis! Experience an even more accessible and immersive show thanks to the French Sign Language comedian who now interacts with the characters, becoming part of the story! ✨ pic.twitter.com/o4B0S7O0zy — Disneyland Paris News EN (@DLPNewsEN) February 27, 2023

In addition to these new characters, Mickey and the Magician offers audio descriptions of the show in French and English every day in the free AudioSpot app, adding to last year’s introduction of the app at the Parks and the efforts from Accessibility, Entertainment, and Walt Disney Imagineering teams at Disneyland Paris.

The Parisian Disney Parks have stated, “At Disneyland Paris, we are committed to providing a magical experience for all. Our approach to accessibility is intended to empower those with disabilities and special needs through a collection of offerings and services provided for Guests.”

Disneyland Paris is also gearing up to welcome an all-new musical inspired strongly by the 2001 Disney and Pixar movie Monsters Inc. (2001). However, characters from other fan-favorite films like Coco (2017), The Incredibles (2004), Soul (2020), Up (2009), Inside Out (2015), and the Toy Story franchise could also jump on stage for this magical new Adventure.

“Pixar: We Belong Together” — which was first announced during last year’s Disney D23 Expo in Anaheim, California — is scheduled to debut this summer at Walt Disney Studios Park and will surely bring more chances for fans of all ages to immerse themselves into memorable stories with similar accessibility offerings as the ones just introduced at Mickey and the Magician. Inside the Magic will keep you updated as more information becomes available regarding the debut of “Pixar: We Belong Together.”

