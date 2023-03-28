Security Intervenes When Fight Interrupts Classic Disney Ride

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are home to dozens of world-class attractions, from Space Mountain to the Jungle Cruise. These Disney Park attractions are interrupted from time to time due to technical issues or inclement weather. But have you ever seen a Disney ride interrupted by fighting Guests?

Reddit user u/ShamelessplugFTC recently shared their memory of being locked in the Stretching Room on the Haunted Mansion with dueling families. They noticed the groups exchanging heated words for about fifteen minutes in line but hoped the issue would resolve once the ride began. Unfortunately, the argument became a physical brawl once the Guests were herded into the pre-ride area.

“The castmembers did their best to try and break it up but they couldn’t,” the Guest recalled. Once the Stretching Room scene ended, “a lineup of security” approached both families and escorted them out of the Haunted Mansion.

It’s unclear at this time if the fighting Guests were banned from Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. They wouldn’t be the first.

Last July, two families were trespassed from Walt Disney World Resort last July after a brawl in Fantasyland. Multiple Guests were hospitalized with minor injuries following the incident, which resulted in thousands of dollars in property damage.

More on Haunted Mansion

Versions of this not-so-scary Haunted House exist in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, Tokyo Disneyland at Tokyo Disney Resort, Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort.

“Take your seat in a gloomy Doom Buggy for an eerie tour through this house of happy haunts,” reads the official Disney ride description. “Glide past a rattling casket in the conservatory. Head off to Madame Leota’s spirited séance room. Float by the Grand Ballroom and its waltzing apparitions. Take a spin through a cemetery where the spirited residents regale you with song. Beware of lurking hitchhikers—these phantom pranksters may try to follow you home!”

Has a Disney ride ever been interrupted for your family? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.