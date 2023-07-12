Operation Formed to Catch Group of Unruly Disney Guests

Guest behavior both in and around Disneyland Resort has left much to be desired, especially as of late.

Known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” there’s so much to enjoy while visiting Disneyland Resort. At Disneyland Resort, there are numerous activities and attractions to enjoy for visitors of all ages.

The original Disneyland Park is a must-visit destination. At the theme park, you’ll be able to explore iconic lands like Main Street, U.S.A., Adventureland, Tomorrowland, Fantasyland, and Frontierland, and enjoy classic attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, and “it’s a small world.” Next door at Disney California Adventure Park, you can take a thrilling ride on Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!, The Incredicoaster, Radiator Springs Racers, or Grizzly River Run.

Both of the theme parks have various entertainment offerings that bring in millions of Guests each and every year, but sometimes they have special events and offerings that aren’t available at other times of the year. However, we all know that Guest behavior has been an issue at times, and it seems that it’s getting worse.

Disneyland Guest behavior is at an “all-time” low

Though Disneyland is known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” there have been several notable incidents– especially in the last couple of years– when Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park have been the site of notably unruly behavior. Guests have hopped off Disney attractions during temporary pauses, and there have also been fights at the Disney Parks that have led to Guest arrests.

In addition, there have been several instances where Guests have reportedly assaulted Disney characters, and numerous altercations with Disney Cast Members have been reported. A video last year went viral after an entire family attempted to sneak into the gates at Disneyland Park, walking past Disney security, leading to an altercation.

Because Guest behavior is seemingly at an all-time low, both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort have added courtesy messages to their website. In the message, Disney asks Guests to “be the magic you want to see.” This message was put in place as a way to ask Disney Park Guests to respect fellow visitors and Disney Cast Members.

On Disneyland’s official website, a message asks Guests to show “common courtesy” to others.

“Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others. For your safety and the safety of others, please refrain from running,” Disney says.

Disney also goes on to share that it reserves the right to deny admission or require a person to leave if they don’t comply with any of these rules.

“We reserve the right to deny admission, prevent entry or require a person already admitted to leave the Disneyland Resort or any party thereof, without refund, liability or compensation, for failure to comply with any of these rules, for unsafe, illegal or offensive behavior, to ensure safety, security or order, or if we consider that the circumstances otherwise so require, in our sole and absolute discretion,” they said.

An unlikely operation is being formed to catch Disneyland Guests

Now, an unlikely operation is being formed to catch Guests, but this time it’s for those who are exhibiting this same kind of behavior outside of the Parks. In particular, we’re talking about a specially-ticketed event coming to Disney California Adventure this Halloween.

On select nights this September and October, Disney California Adventure Park will host a separately ticketed Halloween party with Oogie Boogie as part of “Oogie Boogie Bash.” This family-friendly event includes after-hours Park access to treat trails, photo opportunities, entertainment, attractions, frightfully fun decor, and more.

However, those who attempted to purchase tickets for the After-Hours event discovered just how difficult it was. Many Guests reported waiting in a virtual queue for hours, just to be turned away before they had an opportunity to get tickets. Disney currently lists tickets for Oogie Boogie Bash as “sold out,” but there are some tickets for sale… just not by Disney.

Several posts on third-party sites, including eBay, have now been listed as scalpers attempt to resale the tickets at extremely-high values. As you can see from the Reddit thread below, tickets are being listed as high as $450.00 apiece, and this won’t include other fees associated with the purchase, including shipping and delivery.

Now, it seems that users across social media have engaged in an operation together to report the listings in hopes that they’ll be taken down. Though fans aren’t exactly sure if there’s anything that can legally be done to stop the reselling of tickets, that hasn’t stopped hundreds of users from reporting the listings and actively looking for others in an attempt to stop it from it happening.

“I followed your lead and reported the listings too,” one user shared in a comment thread showing dozens of people reporting the listings. “I mean I got nothing better to do, going into hour 6 of the virtual queue.”

Disney’s official policy states that reselling tickets is prohibited. “Tickets may not be sold, bartered nor exchanged for goods, services or benefits. Each ticket, with applicable park reservation, admits one Guest.” However, resellers have found ways around this.

“The problem with eBay’s comments on this practice, their response will only be in accordance with local laws,” one fans said. “Unfortunately, reselling tickets in California is only illegal if the sale is happening on event property. With that said, eBay might take down listings if they get a large number of similar complaints, but I’m guessing it’s not likely because as much as we all hate it, it doesn’t seem to be illegal to resell tickets online…at least here in California. The real way to get these tickets voided would be to somehow locate the ticket number so you can report them to Disneyland, but the odds of that are slim since most of these sellers know what they’re doing.”

In an updated social media post, one fan noted that they are “seeing posts being taken down.”

“As someone who joined the pre-queue at 8:50 a.m. only to be told 11 hours later that everything was sold out, I thank you and will do my part as well,” another fan said.

For those who are wondering, the queue for Oogie Boogie Bash tickets was set up “at random.” When the queue opened in the morning, Disney randomly threw users into a virtual line and that was how they were selected. When the Guest entered the purchase portal, they were allowed a limited amount of time to purchase their tickets. Unfortunately, just as it has been in the past years, there was far too much demand in relation to supply.

Oogie Boogie Bash is a BIG deal at Disneyland

The Oogie Boogie Bash has featured a variety of Halloween entertainment and activities, including character meet-and-greets, themed parades, live performances, trick-or-treating, and immersive experiences. Here’s a look at the “event highlights,” according to Disneyland:

Early Admission

Enjoy admission to Disney California Adventure Park beginning at 3:00 PM—no theme park reservation required.

Immersive Treat Trails

Collect goodies—M&M’S, SKITTLES, SNICKERS and other Halloween favorites—along trails offering Halloween-inspired music, fun decor and the villains themselves, as they oversee the festivities from their thrones. You may even spot more familiar faces.

Frightfully Fun Parade

Don’t miss this spirited masquerade cavalcade starring Mickey, Minnie, and some of your favorite Disney villains!

Mickey’s Trick and Treat

Watch Mickey Mouse and friends as they headline a live show filled with not-so-scary Halloween tales.

Villains Grove

Explore Redwood Creek Challenge Trail like never before as the worlds of Disney villains unfold via ethereal scenes replete with hauntingly beautiful color, sound, light, and shadow.

Character Experiences

Seize the chance to meet some of Disney’s most popular Characters decked out in their Halloween costumes.

Special Decor and More

Enjoy unique decorations, lighting, music, and effects sure to set a not-so-scary, family-friendly tone.

Limited-Capacity Admission to Disney California Adventure Park

This event lets a limited number of Guests explore the Park after it closes, offering shorter wait times at some favorite attractions. Plus, no theme park reservation is required for the Park mix-in and event with your event ticket.

Carthay Circle

Hold onto your hats as clouds of black bats coil ‘round Carthay Circle’s Bell Tower while spellbinding effects transform the building.

Commemorative Keepsakes

Receive an event guide and enjoy unlimited downloads of Disney PhotoPass digital photos captured from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., during the party. (Event guides are limited to one per ticketed Guest.)

For those who do have tickets to Oogie Boogie Bash, your ticket also lets you enjoy Disney California Adventure Park for up to 3 hours before Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party begins. Once the party starts at 6:00 p.m., you’ll be treated to 5 hours of ghoulish delights—including special Halloween-themed entertainment, attractions, Character sightings, and more. Magic Key holders, stay tuned for additional details on a special offering during event nights.

