Woman Arrested After Assaulting Police at Disneyland

A recent Disneyland arrest is gaining traction on TikTok.

Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney make up The Happiest Place on Earth. The Southern California Disney Park is supposed to erase Guests’ worries, immersing them in a magical environment where nothing can go wrong.

As we know, that’s not always true. Rides break down. Guests fight in the oppressive summer heat. Crowds swarm. And on top of it all, prices continue to rise.

Social media and smartphones have turned occasional Disneyland conflicts into viral moments, viewed by millions instead of a few dozen nearby Guests. So it’s no surprise that Miguel Vasquez’s video of an allegedly intoxicated Guest assaulting police officers amassed thousands of likes:

In the minute-long video, a woman resisted as Security Cast Members escorted her out of Disneyland Resort. Vasquez said nearby police officers gave her “plenty of chances to leave” but eventually intervened when things got physical.

After the woman pushed and grabbed at the officers, they forced her hands behind her back and handcuffed her. She still resisted and ended up lying down on a bench. Officers tried to force her to stay there, but she ended up on the concrete.

At the end of the video, the woman lay on the concrete ground alone as officers spoke in the background. It’s unknown if she was released or taken away in a police car. At this time, Inside the Magic is unaware of any charges against the Guest.

Many commenters worried that incidents like this would incite Disneyland Resort to stop selling alcohol.

“They gunna [sic.] stop serving alcohol at this point,” @_casrenee_ wrote. “Those people ruin it for responsible adults, it’s a shame they act like that.”

But others felt that change could be a good thing.

“Good,” said @kolight006. “I’ve seen a drunk guy try to pick a fight with a family and made their little boy cry. Too many places serve alcohol at the Parks.”

