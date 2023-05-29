Disneyland A “Mess” as Four Popular Rides Break Down Simultaneously

Thousands of Guests found themselves at a loss on Sunday when four popular Disneyland rides broke down simultaneously.

Maintenance issues are growing at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort as the Disney Parks reportedly struggle to hire industry professionals. Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park allegedly experience some of the worst issues – one Guest abandoned their Disney trip early in October after feeling stuck at broken Theme Parks.

On May 28, Reddit user u/networld was evacuated from Indiana Jones Adventure shortly after it broke down. Disney Cast Members added a multi-use Lightning Lane to their Disney Genie app for the inconvenience, but they were unable to use it because nearly every popular ride was broken down simultaneously:

“First time at the Park. 20 seconds into the ride it stopped,” they recalled. “Interesting to see the rails raise along the sides when the lights came on to prevent falling off. They brought a step ladder to get us off the cars. Cast member kept yelling for people to stay off the center track which seemed lubricated with a black sticky substance. Ride remained closed the rest of the day.”

“The Park was kind of a mess today,” they continued. “At one point rise, runaway railway, indy, and Winnie were all down at the same time. Didn’t even get to use the experience pass.”

The broken-down Disneyland rides included Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Indiana Jones Adventure, and The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. Despite Sunday’s technical issues, all are operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

Were you at Disneyland Resort on Sunday, May 28? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.