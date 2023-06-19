Disney Guest Arrested Hiding in Big Thunder Mountain

Disneyland Resort may be known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” but it’s also the site of several less-than-magical incidents.

Home to Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district, there’s so much to enjoy while visiting Disneyland Resort. Guests from all around the world come to visit the original theme park, designed by Walt Disney himself, and enjoy classic attractions like Space Mountain, “it’s a small world”, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and much more.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that everyone has the best intentions when stepping foot into Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort. Over the past couple of years, in particular, there have been several reports of Guests being arrested after bad behavior. Guests have reportedly mistreated Cast Members, broken into areas where they are restricted from visiting, and been caught resorting to violence, with several brawls being noted in arrest reports. Though Disney has put a courtesy message on its website asking Guests to “be the magic you want to see,” this hasn’t stopped many from engaging in bad behavior.

Just recently, a Guest was arrested at Big Thunder Mountain Railroad after hiding from Disney Cast Members.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is an iconic attraction, located in Frontierland. The roller coaster attraction went viral a couple of years ago when a Guest broke out from their restraint to retrieve their cell phone, and the whole thing was captured on video. Now, an arrest has been caught at the attraction, as well.

According to a Guest’s report, a person had broken into Disneyland Park by jumping the fence and was hiding from Disney Cast Members. This was the second day that this Guest had broken into the theme park. As you can see in the video below, the Guest was surrounded by security guards and policemen after they found her in the attraction’s queue. TikToker @magicallymckenna videoed the arrest, which you can see below.

Anyone without valid theme park admission cannot enter Disneyland Resort. It is unlawful and, if you choose to break into the Park, you’ll likely be hit with trespassing charges and will likely be banned from the Resort altogether, as well. Of course, tickets to Disneyland can be purchased directly on the official Disney website.

What do you think of this Disney Park arrest? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!